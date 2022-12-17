Rocky Long has been hired as Syracuse University football defensive coordinator.
The Orange made the hire official Saturday after a report surfaced the day prior from ESPN Radio Albuquerque.
Long invented the 3-3-5 defense that the Syracuse defense has operated for the past three seasons under his former pupil, Tony White, who recently left SU for the same position at Nebraska.
Long will guide the unit when SU (7-5 overall, 4-4 ACC) faces Minnesota (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
“I’m thrilled to have someone with Coach Long’s experience join our staff,” SU head coach Dino Babers stated in a team release. “He’s an innovative coach that will bring a wealth of knowledge to our football program.”
The 72-year-old Long brings nearly five decades of collegiate coaching experience.
He was head coach at San Diego State from 2011-19 and New Mexico from 1999-2008.
Long coordinated defenses at both spots, including the last three seasons back at New Mexico, along with UCLA (1996-97), Oregon State (1991-95), and Wyoming (1981-85).
“I’m excited to be here and to get to work,” Long said. “I’m grateful for my time at New Mexico and the chance to work with coach (Danny) Gonzales again these past few years, but I look forward to this new opportunity here in Syracuse.”
Syracuse has finished top 30 in the FBS for total defense in the last two seasons.
The SU defense has lost three starters in the secondary since the regular season ended with cornerback Garrett Williams declaring for the NFL Draft along with Duce Chestnut and Ja’Had Carter entering the NCAA transfer portal.
Syracuse also lost offensive coordinator Robert Anae, who left for the same position at North Carolina State, and promoted quarterbacks coach Jason Beck to fill his place last week.
