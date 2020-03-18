The Syracuse University football team confirmed via press release Wednesday that its annual Spring Saturday and Pro Day events have been canceled in compliance with the Atlantic Coast Conference and SU’s decision to cancel all athletic activities for the remainder of the 2019-20 academic year the day prior.
The move to cancel the SU spring football events was made in accordance with recommendations by the university as well as national, state, and county health officials, to follow best practices for supressing the further spread of COVID-19, according to the release.
The SU Pro Day — initially scheduled to be held next Monday at the team’s practice facility in the Ensley Athletic Center — had already been indefinitely postponed as sports organizations started delaying and shutting down events around the world last week due to growing concerns over spreading the virus.
The Orange’s four NFL Draft hopefuls were slated to work out for various NFL scouts, coaches and executives. That group consisted of defensive ends Alton Robinson and Kendall Coleman, wide receiver Trishton Jackson, and punter Sterling Hofrichter.
The annual “Spring Saturday,” was set to be held on April 18 to culminate the SU spring practice schedule. Details on the format and location of the fan-focused outing had yet to be finalized due to ongoing construction at the Carrier Dome — the Orange’s home field and traditional host site for the spring Saturday event.
The annual SU spring football outing has ranged from a traditional inter-squad scrimmage, to offense-against-defense showdowns, to short skill exhibitions, and has long included fan interaction events and an autograph signing period throughout its history.
The Orange spring practice schedule was also disrupted just a few sessions in to the planned 14-practice calendar leading into the April 18 extravaganza. SU is coming off a 5-7 campaign in which it largely underwhelmed and was anticipating the extra time to begin working with new coaches in key posts — offensive coordinator Sterlin Gilbert, defensive coordinator Tony White, among other changes to Dino Babers’ staff entering his fifth season.
The Orange is scheduled to open the 2020 campaign with a Friday-night kickoff on Sept. 4 at Boston College, and is slated to play its first home game in the freshly-renovated Carrier Dome on Sept. 19 against Colgate.
ACC commissioner John Swofford and SU director of athletics John Wildhack each released a statement Tuesday to confirm that spring sports for the conference and the university would be canceled, as would all other athletic activities through the 2019-20 academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.