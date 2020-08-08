The Syracuse University football team took the practice field for the first time Saturday following two days of players sitting out that resulted in expanding the team’s testing protocol for COVID-19.
The SU athletics website cuse.com confirmed players attended the Saturday evening session to officially kick off preseason camp, which lasted about three hours in shorts and helmets on the Schwartzwalder and Katz Practice fields at Ensley Athletic Center.
Officials from the SU athletics department confirmed the day prior that the team did not hold practice Friday, or as first scheduled on Thursday after coach Dino Babers and select players spoke to media via Zoom to discuss the start of preseason training camp.
Players opted instead to conduct team meetings each day, some of which included head coach Dino Babers and SU athletic director John Wildhack, according to a report in the Syracuse-Post Standard. The report cited a source stating that players were mostly concerned about the COVID-19 safety protocol from other Atlantic Coast Conference teams and nonconference foe Liberty.
Wildhack released a statement late Friday stating that SU planned to increase its testing protocol from once to twice weekly beginning the week of the first scheduled games Sept. 7.
He encouraged the ACC to take the same action at a conference level for football — the current model calls for member teams to test players and those in close contact at least once each week within three days of the next scheduled game.
Redshirt freshman defensive lineman Cooper Dawson remained the only SU player to officially opt out of the season due to COVID concerns as of Saturday, but Babers said that others were considering the option earlier this week. Babers said Thursday that the team had recently administered its 1,200th test since players returned to campus for voluntary workouts in June.
The Orange is slated to open the season Sept. 12 at North Carolina.
OL MAGNUSON COMMITS FOR 2021
Syracuse received a verbal commitment from 2021 Minnesota offensive tackle Tyler Magnuson on Friday.
The 6-foot-5, 260-pound offensive line prospect from Wayzata High School in Minneapolis, Minn., chose SU over 13 reported offers, most notably Arizona and Duke.
Magnuson is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports but has yet to be ranked by Rivals.com and other major recruiting services.
Magnuson became the 17th player to commit to the SU football recruiting class of 2021 and the fourth offensive lineman. Each player committed to SU in the cycle is rated at three stars by 247Sports, the lone exception being recent four-star pledge, Darian “Duce” Chestnut.
SU’s 2021 class was rated at No. 48 nationally by Rivals.com and No. 54 by 247Sports at the end of Saturday.
DOME PROGRESSING
The SU athletics social media platforms released a video this week to update the ongoing construction at the Carrier Dome, which is expected to be completed in time for the scheduled home opener Sept. 26 against Georgia Tech.
The video clip showed highlights of the rigid roof panel steel being placed around the perimeter in advance of fabric arches to be installed on the structure — showing significant progress on the roof from the last such update.
Fans can track the progress of the Dome construction in anticipation of “The New Stadium Experience,” via the live 24/7 stream at Cuse.com/DomeProject.
