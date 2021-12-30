Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers announced Thursday that Robert Anae has been hired as offensive coordinator and Jason Beck will take over as quarterbacks coach.
The coaching staff additions were made official for the Orange after being widely reported over the past week.
The Anae-Beck duo has spent the past nine seasons coaching together, most recently for six years at Virginia. They led the Cavaliers to the top marks in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 514.4 yards per game and 6.9 yards per play this year, ranking third in the FBS overall for total offense.
“Coach Anae has proven to lead a number of successful offenses in his career, including in the ACC,” Babers expressed in a written statement. “We’re excited to welcome him and his family to Syracuse and look forward to him getting started with our team.”
He added: “Coach Beck has developed a number of outstanding quarterbacks in his career. We welcome him and his family to Syracuse and I’m excited to have him get started with our program.”
The pairing led Virginia to team records for total offense and passing yards average (396.2) this past season, ranking second nationally in the latter.
They became available when Bronco Mendenhall resigned his position as UVA head coach earlier this month.
“I want to thank Dino Babers for this opportunity,” said Anae, a three-time candidate for the Broyles Award in his 15 seasons an OC in the FBS. “He’s a friend I’ve known for many years and look forward to working alongside a great offensive mind that as an offensive staff we can use at our disposal.”
Anae and Beck have led quarterbacks to season averages of 3,368 passing yards and 513 rushing yards since 2013, developing a reputation for molding their system around the skill sets of their QB and thriving with dual threats such as SU starter Garrett Shrader. They worked for three prior seasons together at BYU before joining Mendenhall at Virginia.
“I’m excited for this opportunity and looking forward to coming to Syracuse and getting to work,” Beck stated in a release. “I’m thankful to coach Babers for this great opportunity and excited to continue to work with coach Anae.”
The Orange averaged just 366.5 yards of offense to rank 12th in the ACC and its passing offense was among the bottom 10 nationally at 153 yards per game last season, leading to the firing of former OC and QB coach Sterlin Gilbert days after their 5-7 campaign ended.
