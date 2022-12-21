College football
SYRACUSE — Syracuse University left tackle Matthew Bergeron announced that he will enter the NFL draft.
He will not play for SU in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29 against Minnesota, per a report from syracuse.com.
The 6-foot-5, 322-pound native of Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada, is the ninth-ranked OT on the Pro Football Focus big board ranking draft prospects. He was recently ranked No. 5 at his position by ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr.
Bergeron became the third SU player to forgo eligibility and officially declare for the draft, joining running back Sean Tucker and cornerback Garrett Williams. Sixth-year senior fullback Chris Elmore has also stated his plans to pursue the pros.
Bergeron was an All-ACC second team selection this year and garnered all-conference honorable mention last season.
