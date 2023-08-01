SYRACUSE — The Syracuse football team is projected to finish 10th in the Atlantic Coast Conference in the league’s first year without divisions.
The 2023 ACC Preseason Poll, voted upon by 176 media members, was released Tuesday by the conference. Clemson is projected to be conference champion, garnering 103 first-place votes, with Florida State and the University of North Carolina rounding out the top 3.
Syracuse head coach Dino Babers had just begun his first press conference of the season previewing fall camp when the 2023 poll was released.
“We’ve normally been ranked in certain places, and normally the media’s not that accurate, so we’re fired up about that,” Babers said when asked for his reaction.
The ACC is switching to a different scheduling model this year, scrapping its Atlantic and Coastal Divisions in favor of a 3-5-5 format that sees teams across the conference play each other more frequently.
Last year, Syracuse was selected to finish last (No. 7) in the Atlantic Division. It finished tied for third with Louisville and N.C. State; all three had 4-4 conference records.
Five of the six other teams with which SU previously occupied the Atlantic Division are ranked higher in this year’s poll.
No teams outside of the Top 5 received first-place votes. Syracuse, which had 826 points in the poll, was 355 points behind 9th-place Wake Forest and 148 points ahead of 11th-place Virginia Tech.
“They love to doubt us every year,” Justin Barron, one of the Orange’s 2023 captains said Tuesday. “Just keep proving ‘em wrong, right?”
Syracuse will play the top 3 teams and two more ranked above it — Pittsburgh and Wake Forest — in ACC play this fall.
The full ballot with first-place votes in parantheses:
2. Florida State (67), 2304
3. North Carolina (5), 1981
Dino Babers said Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader will open training camp “on a pitch count” as he recovers from offseason surgery on the elbow of his throwing arm.
Babers noted Shrader’s limitations during a press conference before the team holds its first practice today. Babers brought up the subject himself so that those limitations don’t cause unnecessary concern, he said.
Shrader will participate in practice but is likely to step out of certain drills, Babers said.
“On Garrett now, we’ve got to put him on a pitch count,” Babers said. “There will be times when he’s going through practice and all of a sudden, boom, he’ll be out of practice. Hopefully it’ll just be us being cautious with him and not anything else. Don’t read into that unless you’re asking a question directly. I’ll tell you right now, if it’s an injury, you’ll probably know about it.”
The quarterback said last week he’s optimistic the surgery will fix a “chronic” issue that has been present during both of his seasons at SU. He last week he’s still rehabbing.
The quarterback’s health will likely be critical to SU’s hopes this year.
Without star offensive players Sean Tucker and Matthew Bergeron this season, the Orange offense is likely to be more reliant than ever on Shrader’s ability to move the ball through the air and via his running.
The quarterback has received substantial respect this offseason, appearing on the watch list for college football’s Maxwell Award and being named by Florida State linebacker Kalen DeLoach as the ACC’s top offensive player (not including teammates) in an article on The Athletic.
