Syracuse head coach Dino Babers leads the team’s spring scrimmage April 21 at the JMA Wireless Dome. Dennis Nett syracuse.com

SYRACUSE — The Syracuse football team is projected to finish 10th in the Atlantic Coast Conference in the league’s first year without divisions.

The 2023 ACC Preseason Poll, voted upon by 176 media members, was released Tuesday by the conference. Clemson is projected to be conference champion, garnering 103 first-place votes, with Florida State and the University of North Carolina rounding out the top 3.

