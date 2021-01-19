The Syracuse University football team is represented by three defensive players on Freshmen All-America Teams.
True freshman safety Ja’Had Carter was honored by Rivals on Tuesday to join cornerback Garrett Williams and linebacker Stefon Thompson, who previously garnered the accolades from The Athletic and the Football Writers Association of America, respectively.
Carter started 10 of 11 games in the back of SU’s 3-3-5 defense and led the Orange secondary with 67 tackles, which was seventh among ACC defensive backs and two shy of sophomore linebacker Mikel Jones for the team lead. He added two interceptions, a forced fumble and recovery, and three pass breakups.
Williams led the Atlantic Coast Conference and ranked seventh nationally with 12 passes defended and 10 pass breakups. He picked off a pair of passes, returning one for a touchdown against Clemson quarterback and presumptive top NFL Draft pick, Trevor Lawrence.
Thompson started seven of 10 games during his debut campaign and was the first true freshman to claim a starting spot out of preseason training camp since 2011. He tallied 35 tackles, including 7 ½ for loss, three sacks, and a forced fumble.
The Orange started a program-record six freshmen on defense multiple times down the stretch of its 1-10 campaign this past fall.
