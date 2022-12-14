Purdue wide receiver TJ Sheffield has a pass broken up by Syracuse defensive back Darian Chestnut, left, in the fourth quarter on Sept. 17 at JMA Wireless Dome. Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

Sophomore cornerback Darian “Duce” Chestnut announced plans to leave the Syracuse University football team and enter the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday night as the latest among a flurry of transfer activity this week for the Orange.

Syracuse will also lose defensive end Steve Linton to the transfer portal, but SU coach Dino Babers has reportedly added a pair of former four-star prospects from major programs.

