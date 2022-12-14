Sophomore cornerback Darian “Duce” Chestnut announced plans to leave the Syracuse University football team and enter the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday night as the latest among a flurry of transfer activity this week for the Orange.
Syracuse will also lose defensive end Steve Linton to the transfer portal, but SU coach Dino Babers has reportedly added a pair of former four-star prospects from major programs.
Defensive back Jaeden Gould from Nebraska and defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham from Alabama have each committed to Syracuse after transferring out of their respective programs.
Chestnut took to social media to announce his intentions to move on while thanking teammates and staff at SU.
“Syracuse will always have a special place in my heart,” Chestnut expressed. “I will cherish the relationships and memories forever. It is truly a blessing to have the Syracuse community and fans support me. After talking with my family and taking careful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal.”
Chestnut represents a major blow to the SU defense as he was expected to be among its leaders for next season.
The Camden, N.J., native started all 24 games over his two seasons for the Orange and made an immediate impact as a true freshman last year. He garnered All-ACC Third Team last year and honorable mention this season.
Chestnut was named a Freshman All-American last season by ESPN, Pro Football Focus, 247 Sports, and the Football Writers Association of America.
He will leave SU with 83 career tackles and four interceptions, including a pick-six this year, to go with 13 pass breakups.
Linton was the first to announce his transfer after the 6-foot-5, 219-pound redshirt sophomore split time with Jatius Geer at defensive end.
He also played outside linebacker and in his three seasons combined, Linton tallied 23 tackles, including 2.5 for loss, one sack and a fumble recovery in 18 appearances.
Gould announced his commitment to SU on Tuesday and the former four-star recruit was among the most coveted defensive backs in the portal.
Gould has four years of eligibility left and was named one of the 99 best prospects by Sports Illustrated last year before playing one season for the Cornhuskers.
Ingraham confirmed late Monday night via social media that he would be transferring to SU. He was limited to four games over three seasons for the Crimson Tide and was not on the active roster this year.
The 6-foot-4, 291-pound defensive tackle was also a former four-star prospect from renowned St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
The defensive duo joins offensive linemen Joe More, a three-year starter from Richmond, as players to transfer into SU during the open window. The transfer portal will close Jan. 18 and then open again from May 1-15.
Syracuse (7-5 overall, 4-4 ACC) will face Minnesota (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) in the Pinstripe Bowl on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in New York.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.