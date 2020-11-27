The last home game of the Syracuse University football season is traditionally reserved for seniors to celebrate their careers with their families, teammates, and appreciative fan base.
Today’s SU home finale against North Carolina State will instead go down as the latest sacrifice of playing through the COVID-19 pandemic, filled with conflicting emotions for Orange players who may be about to play their penultimate career game at an empty Carrier Dome due to state COVID-19 mandates.
The Orange (1-8 overall, 1-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) will host the Wolfpack (6-3, 5-3) at noon today in the Dome in a conference matchup to be televised on the ACC Network. Spectators will again be barred due to state restrictions, completing the SU home slate without any fans in attendance for its duration.
Syracuse fifth-year coach Dino Babers confirmed during his press conference Monday that player family members, who typically walk onto the field with them during a pregame recognition ceremony, are also not allowed in the Dome.
“Those young men are giving up so much, and they get the opportunity to come back, but they’re giving up so much and their parents are giving up so much to allow them to do this for us and for everyone, it’s just a shame that they don’t get to watch them at least one time,” Babers said.
“To say that you had a senior year in a pandemic year and it’s never been done before, regardless of the record, it’s a very, very unselfish act by them and I really do appreciate them,” he added.
Babers also stated that there would be no formal pregame senior introductions before today’s outing. The team also scrapped plans for its postgame senior walk, a custom started by Babers in which outgoing seniors take a lap around the field to greet fans on their way out of the program.
The team photos were taken earlier this week with masks on to accurately capture the season.
“It kind of bugs us because seeing the guys who come before you be able to do that senior walk and to be able to have their families come for their last home game, it definitely is different,” said senior offensive guard Chris Elmore. “You just have to look at it like another game like we have this whole year, it’s just another game with no fans and we have to go out there and play our hardest.”
Adding to the bizarre feel for SU’s eight redshirt seniors and six seniors is the uncertainty surrounding their plans for next year. The NCAA ruled that this season will not count toward eligibility for fall athletes due to the uncertainty created by the coronavirus pandemic, thus leaving each of the 14 with a looming decision with a variety of layered factors to consider.
Players in their fourth and fifth seasons with the program have consistently deferred to the end of the year to discuss their pending futures when asked throughout the season, but many are going to take the field truly unsure if they are performing at the Dome for the final time.
“Being one of the old hats I guess you could say, these games are very personal for me, my time playing football could be running up soon,” said redshirt senior defensive lineman Josh Black.
“It’s definitely weird that your loved ones aren’t going to be there, the ones that support you all the way through your whole football career ever since you’re a little kid all the way up to your senior year of college,” he added.
The senior class has been credited with helping steady the locker room throughout a turbulent season while guiding a developing squad ravaged by injuries and opt-outs. The Orange active roster consists of 71.6 percent of players in their first two years of eligibility — tied for the fourth most in the FBS.
Key contributors from the redshirt senior class include starting defensive linemen McKinley Williams and Josh Black, along with offensive lineman Airon Servais, quarterback Rex Culpepper, and punter Nolan Cooney.
The senior class has been highlighted by the production of defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan, offensive guard Chris Elmore, wide receiver/return specialist Nykeim Johnson, and tight end Aaron Hackett.
“They’ve helped a lot, just being on the field if I didn’t know something, helping me get lined up, and just pushing me on the right path,” freshman linebacker Stefon Thompson said.
Syracuse is scheduled to end the season against second-ranked unbeaten Notre Dame (8-0, 7-0) at 2:30 p.m. next Saturday at South Bend, Ind. That game will be televised on NBC.
