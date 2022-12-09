Jason Beck was confirmed as the new Syracuse University football offensive coordinator Friday afternoon after coaching staff shuffling extended into the late hours Thursday night.

Robert Anae left his post as SU offensive coordinator to accept the same position at North Carolina State, as first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, who broke news earlier Thursday that SU defensive coordinator Tony White was leaving for Nebraska.

