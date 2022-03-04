College football
SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team unveiled details Thursday for its previously announced spring game April 1.
The annual outing will return from a two-year hiatus as the “Orange and Blue Game,” resembling a more traditional football scrimmage than the open practice format seen in recent years.
Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. at the Carrier Dome and other fan activities will be held in advance.
The event is free to attend but tickets must be claimed in advance at Cuse.com/tickets.
The Orange will begin spring practice next week and culminate at the April 1 exhibition.
