SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team climbed into the national rankings for the first time since 2019 on Sunday.
The Orange is ranked No. 25 in the latest AFCA/USA Today Coaches Poll following its second 4-0 start in the last 30 seasons.
Updated: September 26, 2022 @ 7:24 pm
Syracuse also garnered 22 votes in the Associated Pres Top 25, which is the fifth most among the AP’s unranked teams. SU was last ranked following its season opener in 2019.
Syracuse (4-0 overall, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) will host FCS-level Wagner (0-3) at 5 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome, seeking the first 5-0 start since the undefeated 1987 season.
SU TRIO NETS ACC HONORS
Syracuse cornerback Garrett Williams, linebacker Mikel Jones, and kicker Andre Szmyt were all named the Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week for their respective positions on Monday.
Williams tallied two takeaways in SU’s 22-20 win over Virginia last Friday. He forced and recovered a fumble, picked off UVA’s Brennan Armstrong, and delivered a pass breakup on fourth down in plus territory to force a turnover on downs.
Jones led SU with 11 tackles in the win to claim his second straight ACC weekly honor.
Szmyt made five field goals, including the game-winner from 31 yards with one minute and 14 seconds left, to tie the SU record for most in a single game.
