SU ranked in top 25 for first time since 2019

Syracuse defensive back Garrett Williams reacts after a play against Connecticut in the first quarter Sept. 10 in East Hartford, Conn. David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team climbed into the national rankings for the first time since 2019 on Sunday.

The Orange is ranked No. 25 in the latest AFCA/USA Today Coaches Poll following its second 4-0 start in the last 30 seasons.

