SYRACUSE — Befitting a Halloween afternoon outing, coach Dino Babers identified the key challenge for his Syracuse University football team today as taming the Wake Forest pass-rushing terror that he described as “Godzilla.”
The Orange (1-5 overall, 1-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) will host the Demon Deacons (3-2, 2-2) at noon today in the Carrier Dome for a conference matchup to be televised on the ACC Network. The game will be played without fans in attendance to comply with state COVID-19 regulations, marking the fourth straight SU home outing without spectators.
Syracuse Athletics released a statement late Thursday night to confirm that today’s game was not in jeopardy following the revelation of Clemson star quarterback, Trevor Lawrence, testing positive for COVID-19. The Orange played the top-ranked Tigers last Saturday, suffering a 47-21 loss at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.
“Per ACC protocol Syracuse has thus far undergone two rounds of COVID-19 testing since returning from South Carolina,” the SU athletics department stated. “At this time, no member of the program has tested positive for COVID-19.”
Syracuse was set to partake in its third round of testing Friday to complete its regular weekly ACC procedures.
Barring an unforeseen change, the biggest threat to a successful Saturday for SU remains Wake Forest senior redshirt defensive lineman, Carlos Basham Jr.
The 6-foot-5, 285-pound pass-rushing monster has recorded a tackle for loss in 23 straight games — no other FBS player has an active streak in double digits — and has recorded a sack in all five games this season. Basham ranks sixth nationally with 39 sack yards on his five QB takedowns.
Basham tallied a combined 112 QB pressures over the past two seasons, which is the highest total of any returning FBS player.
Entering today, the Orange has surrendered an FBS-high 26 sacks through its first six games and has lost 152 yards total on QB takedowns, which is also the most nationally. Now the unit will go against a player Babers called the best individual that his offense will face from an opposing defense this season.
“When you turn on the tape, he literally stands out at you,” Babers said of Basham Jr. “When he comes off, it’s one of those deals like, OK there’s a dinosaur and there’s a dinosaur, but who’s that, Godzilla? That is the king of the lizards right there. This guy is unbelievable, and it will be interesting to look at him again, but I’m glad it’s our last time having to play him.”
The Orange will also need to combat the two-headed rushing attack of Kenneth Walker III and Christian Beal-Smith, who have combined for 12 touchdowns in five games and have each generated at least five yards per carry and 77 rushing yards per outing.
The Syracuse run defense showed improvement last week, limiting Clemson to 147 yards on the ground, and will need a similar effort after yielding 330 rush yards or more in back-to-back games prior.
The turnover prowess of each team should also play a critical factor in today’s outcome. Wake Forest leads the FBS with a plus-11 turnover margin, while SU is tied for second with a mark of plus-8.
Syracuse leads the country with 17 takeaways while both the Orange and Demon Deacons are among five teams tied for second nationally with nine interceptions by their respective defenses.
The Orange defense will attempt to haunt Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, who has thrown 156 straight passes without throwing a pick and enters just 26 attempts shy of the Wake Forest record established by Tanner Price (181 from 2011-12). The Demon Deacons are the only ACC team and the only FBS teams to play multiple games that has yet to throw an interception.
“I think Syracuse is an improving football team,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said earlier this week. “I really see a consistent defensive philosophy evolving, they’ve played really good defense at times this year.”
Wake Forest is listed as an 11-point favorite by most oddsmakers. Syracuse captured a 39-30 overtime victory last year as a four-point home underdog in the Dome.
