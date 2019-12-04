SYRACUSE — The 2019 Syracuse University football season will be remembered as a massive letdown by a fan-base that appeared reinvigorated at this time a year ago, but coach Dino Babers and key players plan to reserve their judgement.
Those representing the Orange believe that the campaign that recently concluded — one that fell far short of preseason expectations by their admission and any objective measure — could be remembered as one trying step on the path to building a consistent winner rather than a return to the mediocrity that has engulfed the program for much of the last two decades.
The Orange finished 5-7 overall and 2-6 in the Atlantic Coast Conference after entering the season ranked among the Top 25 in both national polls for the first time in 21 years, being picked to second in the ACC Atlantic Division, and with renewed fanfare following the first 10-win season since 2001.
“The results are the results and what we need to do now is turn that negative into a positive,” said Babers, who has posted a 23-26 record in his four seasons as SU head coach.
“I think that we can build upon the mistakes that we made this year and hopefully that’s going to lead us to something better in the future because if not, then this year was a waste and I don’t want this year to be a waste. I want something that we remember as a family not only on the football field but in life as well, that anything we want, we’ve got to work hard for it because it’s never given to us.”
Feeding off the enthusiasm of last year’s breakout — a 10-3 season that ended with a victory in the Camping World Bowl — SU established a program record for number of new season tickets sold and finished the 2019 season with its highest attendance total since 2002.
Those fans weren’t treated to the high-octane offense and aggressive defense that had defined the previous year, and instead watched a team that struggled to compete on both sides of the ball.
SU’s offense was derailed by injuries and developmental mistakes along the offensive line. The Orange allowed 4.17 sacks per game, which was the third worst mark in the country, ahead of only Old Dominion and Akron.
SU redshirt sophomore quarterback Tommy DeVito was banged up throughout the season as a result and never seemed to establish a rhythm despite showing flashes of his potential to develop into a high-end ACC passer. SU’s offense dropped from 40.2 points per game, which ranked 11th in the nation last year, to an average of 28.3, good for No. 68 in the FBS.
SU’s defensive production also fell off dramatically despite the return of seven starters, and led to the firing of former defensive coordinator Brian Ward nine games into the season. After ranking in the top six nationally for sacks per game, turnovers forced and interceptions last season, the Orange didn’t finish in the top 20 for any stat category and ended up No. 115 in total defense (464.1 yards per game) and 89th in scoring defense, surrendering 30.7 points per game.
“Every game that we played this season was some type of progress,” said SU sophomore Trill Williams, expected to become a regular starter at defensive back next year. “Even though we didn’t win, you got that feeling, and going into next year we don’t want that feeling again. We know what we’ve got to do to have a better season next year and we just have to put it on the drawing board and get better.”
SU will lose several key veterans to graduation — offensive lineman Evan Adams, running back Moe Neal, defensive ends Kendall Coleman and Alton Robinson, linebackers Lakiem Williams and Andrew Armstrong, cornerback Chris Fredrick, safety Evan Foster and punter Sterling Hofrichter — but there is intriguing talent returning to give SU fans hope for 2020.
The offensive line that took its lumps this season could return center Sam Heckel from a season-long injury along with veteran left tackle Airon Servais and developing pieces Matthew Bergeron and Dakota Davis to form the nucleus for a potentially improved unit.
DeVito threw for 218 yards per game and tossed 17 touchdowns to just five interceptions, and will enter next season with a streak of 146 straight pass attempts without a pick, the second-best mark in team history. He figures to take a step forward in his development, especially with an improved offensive line, but could also face some competition for the starting spot. According to multiple reports earlier this week, SU is one of three finalists for North Carolina transfer quarterback Cade Fortin, who projects as a backup but could challenge DeVito with his dual-threat skills that fit well in Babers’ offense.
Wide receiver Trishton Jackson could blossom into a star next year in the ACC after finishing with 1,023 yards and 11 TD catches for the sixth-highest yardage total in team history while tying Rob Moore (1989) for the third-best TD total. He leads a deep pass-catching corps that will also return speed threats Taj Harris and Nykeim Johnson, and tight end Aaron Hackett. Freshman running back Jawhar Jordan also displayed star potential in limited appearances at running back and is eligible for an additional redshirt year.
The SU defense is seeking its identity with seven starters to replace and its defensive coordinator search ongoing, but will return a deep secondary led by star safety Andre Cisco, who led the ACC and tied for sixth nationally with five interceptions despite playing just nine games. His 12 career picks ranks sixth all-time at SU and second among active FBS players.
“Taking a loss is never really taking a loss to me,” Jackson said. “I learn a lot when I look back and look at every detail to try to get better. ... I think for the whole team it was progress as well. There are a lot better things we can do with a team that’s hungry and wants to work hard, and we’re ready to win some football games.”
Babers’ vision to ignite the Orange still exists as strongly as it did a year ago and there are many reasons for SU fans to keep the faith after an underwhelming season, but Babers’ now-familiar adage of “belief without evidence,” will become increasingly difficult to obtain with another season like 2019.
