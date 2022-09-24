SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team didn’t have a perfect performance on Friday night, but as head coach Dino Babers expressed afterward, its record remains flawless.
Andre Szmyt connected on a 31-yard field goal with one minute and 14 seconds left to power Syracuse past Virginia, 22-20, for the Atlantic Coast Conference victory with 34,590 fans on hand in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Syracuse triumphed with its second straight dramatic finish to improve to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference. The Orange is unbeaten through four games for the second time in the last 30 years and fourth time in the past six decades, and off to its first 2-0 league start since joining the ACC in 2013.
Syracuse will next face FCS-level Wagner at 5 p.m. next Saturday in the same location, seeking the first 5-0 start for the program since the undefeated 1987 campaign.
“We’re really fortunate to come out with the win, we’re excited about that,” Babers said afterward. “The play was not perfect, that’s for sure, but the record is.”
Szmyt connected on the last of his school record-tying five field goals with 1:14 left to give SU the deciding edge.
The Orange defense delivered a stop on the ensuing possession to close the victory as SU overcame four turnovers and regrouped for the comeback after surrendering a 16-0 halftime advantage.
Syracuse, which claimed a 32-29 win over Purdue last Saturday after a touchdown pass with seven seconds left, endured multiple lead changes in the fourth quarter for the second straight outing.
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw a four-yard touchdown pass to Lavel Davis Jr. with 5:51 left to push the Cavaliers ahead, 20-19, following the extra point. SU drove the field to set up Szmyt on the ensuing possession.
“To be this comfortable in tight games, because we’re about to play a lot of great teams, I think it will only benefit us down the line,” SU cornerback Garrett Williams said. “I think this is good for team chemistry, just building even more trust in each other.”
Syracuse led 16-0 at halftime but Virginia (2-2, 0-1 ACC) came roaring back after the break.
Keytaon Thompson scored on a one-yard touchdown run after the 6-foot-5 wide receiver lined up in the backfield, handled a pitch then punched in the score to cut Virginia’s deficit to 16-7 after the extra point.
On the kickoff that followed, Trebor Pena was hit hard and lost a fumble, setting up a short field. The Cavaliers quickly capitalized for a five-yard touchdown run by Perris Jones, trimming the SU edge to 16-13 after a blocked extra point.
Szmyt added a 40-yard field goal to extend the SU advantage to 19-13 late in the third quarter to set up another electrifying finish. The redshirt senior kicker and 2018 Lou Groza Award Winner also hit on field goals from 26, 32, and 28 yards in the first half to help SU to a 16-0 halftime edge.
“It was a good team win, heck of a job, kudos to our defense, they did a great job holding them, given all those extra possessions they had,” SU quarterback Garrett Shrader said. “We just got to get into the end zone, that’s the biggest thing moving forward.”
Cornerback and captain Garrett Williams hauled in an interception, forced and recovered a fumble, and broke up a pass on a fourth down to lead the charge for the SU defense. Caleb Okechukwu tallied two sacks.
Shrader completed 22 of 33 passes for 277 yards, and he ran for a 17-yard touchdown on SU’s opening drive. Oronde Gadsden II hauled in seven catches for 107 yards, becoming the first SU receiver to post consecutive 100-yard outings since 2018.
Sean Tucker was bottled up for 60 net yards on 21 carries. He moved past Ernie Davis for 12th on the all-time SU rushing list with a carry in the first quarter.
Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong finished 19-for-38 for a season-low 138 yards along with an interception, lost fumble, and took four sacks.
Syracuse defensive tackle Terry Lockett left with an injury in the second half and was not able to return. His status was not updated by Babers afterward.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.