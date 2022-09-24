SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team didn’t have a perfect performance on Friday night, but as head coach Dino Babers expressed afterward, its record remains flawless.

Andre Szmyt connected on a 31-yard field goal with one minute and 14 seconds left to power Syracuse past Virginia, 22-20, for the Atlantic Coast Conference victory with 34,590 fans on hand in the JMA Wireless Dome.

