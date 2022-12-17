Syracuse University running back Sean Tucker declared for the NFL Draft on Saturday and announced that he has opted out of playing in the upcoming Pinstripe Bowl.
The All-American rusher confirmed his plans with a statement on social media.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: December 17, 2022 @ 11:06 pm
Syracuse University running back Sean Tucker declared for the NFL Draft on Saturday and announced that he has opted out of playing in the upcoming Pinstripe Bowl.
The All-American rusher confirmed his plans with a statement on social media.
Tucker finished ranked third on the SU career rushing list with 3,182 yards and rushed for a team-record 1,496 during an All-American campaign in 2021.
“It’s always been my dream to play in the NFL since I was in elementary school,” Tucker expressed in his announcement. “In the fifth grade, my dad committed to helping me get there and we’ve been on a mission ever since.”
He continued: “Well today we move another step closer. I’m happy to announce I will be entering the 2023 NFL Draft.”
Tucker stated that he will be on the sideline to support his teammates for the bowl game.
Syracuse (7-5 overall, 4-4 ACC) will face Minnesota (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
Tucker became the third SU player to officially enter the upcoming draft. Cornerback Garrett Williams declared earlier this week and fullback Chris Elmore confirmed plans to enter late in the regular season.
Tucker ended his decorated three-year career as the first SU back to record consecutive seasons with at least 1,000 yards rushing and 250 yards receiving. He recorded 27 rushing touchdowns and 4 receiving scores in 33 career games.
The 5-foot-10, 210-pound Tucker ran for 1,060 yards on 206 carries to go with 36 catches for 254 yards and 13 total touchdowns this season. The year prior, he broke Joe Morris’ single-season program rushing record of 42 years.
The former track star at Calvert Hall High School in Maryland also ran indoor track at SU, debuting in January 2022 and remaining for the winter season while simultaneously competing in Orange spring football practice.
Tucker is a fixture among the top 10 running backs by most draft experts and has been projected as high as a potential second-round pick.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.