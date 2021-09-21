The Syracuse University football team will kick off the Atlantic Coast Conference schedule at 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Florida State to be televised on the ACC Network.
The conference announced all game times and TV info for Week Five games on Monday.
Syracuse (2-1 overall) will finish its nonconference slate by hosting Liberty (3-0) at 8 p.m. Friday in the Carrier Dome. The Orange is coming off a 62-24 rout of FCS Albany last Saturday powered by an all-time performance by running back Sean Tucker.
He scored five touchdowns, second for a single-game in SU history only to Jim Brown’s six scored in 1956, and became the first SU player ever to surpass 100 yards both rushing (132) and receiving (121) in the same game.
Sixth-year SU coach Dino Babers has not indicated that he will publicly declare the starting quarterback between redshirt junior Tommy DeVito or Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader prior to Friday’s kickoff.
DeVito started each of the first the three games and was listed ahead of Shrader on SU’s weekly depth chart.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.