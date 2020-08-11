The prospects of a Syracuse University football season survived another day amid chaos in the college football landscape.
The Atlantic Coast Conference released a statement Tuesday evening to reiterate its intentions to move forward with plans for a fall football season mere hours after the Big 10 and Pac-12 conferences announced plans to cancel fall sports and aim for spring football due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Orange started preseason training camp Saturday and is still scheduled to begin its fifth season under coach Dino Babers on Sept. 12 at ACC foe North Carolina. The SEC and Big 12 had also maintained plans for a fall football season as of Tuesday night.
“The ACC will continue to make decisions based on medical advice, inclusive of our Medical Advisory Group, local and state health guidelines, and do so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions,” read the statement sent from the conference communications department to media on behalf of the ACC.
“The safety of our students, staff and overall campus communities will always be our top priority, and we are pleased with the protocols being administrated on our 15 campuses. We will continue to follow our process that has been in place for months and has served us well. We understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information and the landscape evolves.”
Syracuse was scheduled to hold its third practice of preseason camp Tuesday night.
Babers has consistently touted the success of the Orange’s safety protocol and believes SU would be among the top four programs in the country for limited number of positive tests since voluntary workouts started in June, but has not been able to disclose results due to policy as a private institution.
Redshirt junior quarterback Tommy DeVito spoke to the media via Zoom Tuesday afternoon, prior to the Big 10 and Pac-12 announcements, and stated that he felt comfortable playing this season due to SU’s stringent testing and monitoring procedures.
The Orange has had just one player opt out due to COVID-19 thus far — redshirt freshman defensive lineman Cooper Dawson — but Babers has twice stated that others are still considering the option.
“You know how it is with players, we’ll support anything they go through, and at the same time everyone has a decision to make,” DeVito said. “There is a lot on the line here for a lot of people, a lot of personal decisions, and we stand by our players.”
He added: “I’m here to play football, but for the guys that do opt out or are on the fence, that is their decision. As a team, we respect them and support them fully because there are a lot of things that go into that decision. It’s not an easy decision to make.”
DeVito also stated Tuesday that he has been in contact with ACC players from other teams regarding their desire to play out the upcoming season.
The SU signal-caller posted a prepared statement to social media late Monday night amid the trending ‘We want to play,’ movement among prominent college football players and coaches in response to reports that surfaced earlier in the day regarding the imminent Big 10 and Pac-12 postponement plans.
“Regardless of what happens, the countless hours of work have been put in,” DeVito posted to social media Monday night. “If the season happens, now or next year, the work doesn’t stop. We will push ourselves harder while the goal remains the same, the upcoming season. We will stay focused and be ready for whatever comes next.”
