SYRACUSE — When Syracuse football kicks off its 2023 season Saturday, it will be exactly seven years to the day Dino Babers led his first game as the Orange’s head coach.
Coincidentally, this year’s season opener is against the same opponent Babers’ squad beat 33-7 in that 2016 opener.
SU hosts Colgate at 4 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome. It’s the 68th meeting between the New York teams. The series is tied 31-31-5, but the Raiders haven’t beat the Orange since 1950.
During his weekly press conference Monday, Babers said he doesn’t remember much about the 2016 game because he’s separated life into before and after the Covid-19 pandemic.
“No, I really can’t remember back to 2016,” Babers said. “I know we won four games, so I know that was one of them. ... I can’t remember a lot of that stuff back in 2016. I’m kind of focused on 2023.”
Maybe this will jog some memories: Quarterback Eric Dungey kicked off Syracuse’s scoring with a 43-yard touchdown pass to Amba Etta-Tawo. Dungey would go on to amass 355 yards and another touchdown through the air in the game. Etta-Tawo finished with 210 yards on 12 receptions.
Here’s what else to know for the first game of the season.
Pena likely out; other ‘banged up’ wide receivers possibly out
Slot receiver and return man Trebor Pena was left off the Week 1 depth chart due to what coach Dino Babers said was a “little owie.”
Though Babers didn’t rule Pena definitively out at the time, his absence from the depth chart indicates he likely will be.
On Thursday night during the Dino Babers Show on the Syracuse Sports Network by Learfield, Babers told host Matt Park that some of his receiving corp was “banged up” and that the team would not have the full group available for Saturday’s game.
Babers did not expand on the comments, and it was unclear if he was speaking of more than just Pena. He did not specifically mention Pena by name.
The Orange have lost just one player to a season-ending injury so far this season. Tight end Steven Mahar Jr. tore his ACL the first week of spring camp. Babers said on his Thursday show that Mahar had surgery this week.
Former SU coach’s son on opposing sideline
A Marrone will be back on the field inside the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday for the first time since 2012.
Mack Marrone, son of SU alum and former head football coach Doug Marrone, plays linebacker for Colgate. It’s his third season with the program.
Doug Marrone played offensive line for the Orange from 1982-85 and then returned to the university in 1991 to finish his degree. He served as head coach for three years from 2009-12 before being hired as Buffalo Bills head coach.
Doug Marrone led Syracuse to a 25-25 record as coach.
He’s currently the offensive line coach for the New Orleans Saints, a position he had also served in prior to his tenure with SU.
Both Doug and Mack Marrone are native New Yorkers.
Jim Brown set famous NCAA record against Colgate
In 1956, Syracuse beat Colgate 61-7 in its final regular season game of the the year.
Legendary running back Jim Brown scored 43 of SU’s points on his own, scoring six touchdowns and kicking seven extra points for the Orange.
Brown set an NCAA record for points scored in a single game that stood for 33 years before it was broken by Illinois running back Howard Griffith in 1990.
His record still stands 66 years later in Syracuse’s own record book.
The points came along with a whopping 197 yards on 22 carries, a single-game record in the Syracuse-Colgate series that still stands to this day. Brown finished that 1956 season, his last with the Orange, with 986 total rushing yards.
Brown died in May at 87 years old. He was the last of the trinity of SU running backs who wore No. 44 to die, following Ernie Davis and Floyd Little.
How to watch
Syracuse and Colgate kick off at 4 p.m. The game will stream on ACC Network Extra and ESPN+.
ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) is an online-only channel available via ESPN.com or ESPN apps. If you have a cable package or live TV streaming service that includes ACC Network, you can login with those credentials on ESPN.com or ESPN apps to find the game
