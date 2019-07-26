SYRACUSE — Syracuse University head football coach Dino Babers was named to the watch list for the Dodd Trophy.
Babers — the 2018 AFCA Region 1 Coach of the Year entering his fourth season with the Orange — was one of seven finalists last season for the honor, presented annually to the national coach of the year.
Babers is one of 23 head coaches named to this year’s Dodd Trophy Watch List and joined Clemson’s Dabo Swinney as the only representatives from the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Babers led SU, which will open its season at 6 p.m. Aug. 31 at Liberty, to a 10-3 record last season that ended with a victory over West Virginia in the Camping World Bowl to secure the program’s first double-digit win total since 2001.
SU sophomore safety Andre Cisco was named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List on Friday, an annual honor that recognizes the top overall player in college football.
Cisco is one of 10 defensive players in the country named to the watch list, and is the only sophomore defensive player to be chosen.
Cisco tied for the national lead with seven interceptions as a freshman last year and had previously been named to watch lists for the Bednarik Award, Nagurski Trophy, Lott IMPACT Trophy and Jim Thorpe Award. He was also selected to the All-ACC Preseason first team and a Preseason All-American by a majority of publications.
SU senior wide receiver and kick returner Sean Riley was selected to the watch list for the Paul Hornung Award — presented to the most versatile player in major college football — while senior linebacker Andrew Armstrong was one of 93 FBS players named to the preseason watch list for the Wuerffel Award, which recognizes the player who best combines community service with academic and athletic achievements.
