Syracuse tight end Oronde Gadsden II is tackled in the first quarter during Saturday’s game against Western Michigan. Gadsden was injured on the play. Dennis Nett/dnett syracuse.com

SYRACUSE — Whether Syracuse football will be missing one of its offensive stars Saturday for its road game at Purdue is still up in the air.

Orange head coach Dino Babers was unable to provide an injury update on tight end Oronde Gadsden II during his Monday press conference.

