SYRACUSE — Whether Syracuse football will be missing one of its offensive stars Saturday for its road game at Purdue is still up in the air.
Orange head coach Dino Babers was unable to provide an injury update on tight end Oronde Gadsden II during his Monday press conference.
He said medical staff would see Gadsden later in the day and he expected to know more then.
Gadsden went down on SU’s second offensive play of the game after moving the chains with a 10-yard catch.
He limped off the field on his own but went to the sideline tent and then the locker room with a trainer. When he returned several minutes later, he had a boot on his right foot and was using crutches. He seemed in good spirits on the sideline.
Babers declined to say whether X-rays in the locker room Saturday showed a break.
“That’s kind of personal information, so that’s something I normally wouldn’t let out,” Babers said.
Babers did say Saturday that Gadsden’s injury was to the opposite foot/ankle he hurt in the final week of fall camp. Gadsden had gone down briefly during a media viewing period and been seen by a trainer, but he played in Week 1 and Week 2 until his new injury.
The only indicator that Gadsden might be unavailable was the addition of an “or” between his name and Max Mang’s on the Week 3 depth chart.
Here’s what else came up in Babers’ weekly chat with reporters:
■ Other injury updates: Babers also didn’t have a new update on David Wohlabaugh Jr., who left Saturday’s game after Gadsden with an injury to his left foot/ankle. He was on crutches on the sideline; he was also seen Monday entering the facility in a boot. As for Joe More (ankle) and Kalan Ellis (foot/ankle), Babers said he “hopes to get some of those guys back.”
■ Team MVPs for Week 2 were quarterback Garrett Shrader, kicker Brady Denaburg and linebacker Leon Lowery. Babers said Lowery changed his body between last season and this one, which has contributed to his success so far this season.
■ Babers said Purdue’s Ross-Ade Stadium “is no joke” and it “might be some of the best natural turf.” He did have a team spokesman confirm mid-press conference that the field is real grass, and it is – Bermuda grass, to be specific. According to the home improvement company Lowe’s, Bermuda grass “is known for its ability to tolerate difficult conditions, such as heat, drought, foot traffic and even salinity.”
■ Though this week’s game against Purdue is seen as a rematch of last year’s thrilling contest, the Boilermakers are a pretty different team led by a new head coach. Babers said staff changes typically makes preparation more difficult, as the team has to watch film from the previous season’s game but also from the new coaching staff’s previous stops.
■ Babers opened his press conference recognizing the 9/11 memorial. He shared that there’s an exercise the team does in remembrance of the tragedy, called a “Play Push,” where the newcomers on the team play push 3,000 yards — one yard for every life lost on that day 22 years ago. Babers said the exercise is organized by strength and conditioning coach Sean Edinger.
SU TO PLAY ARMY AT NOON
Syracuse will have its earliest kick off of the season thus far when Army comes to the Dome in Week 4.
The Orange and the Black Knights are scheduled for a noon game Sept. 23 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will broadcast on ACC Network.
The ACC announced both the game time and the TV info Monday.
It’s the first meeting between Syracuse and Army since 1996 when the Orange hosted the Black Knights and won 42-17. Paul Pasqualoni was SU’s head coach at the time.
So far this year Syracuse has played two mid-afternoon games, both of which streamed on ACC Network Extra. SU has its first primetime appearance at Purdue this weekend at 7:30 p.m. on NBC.
Other known game times for the season ahead are the away game at Virginia Tech at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 (ESPN), home game against Boston College at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3 (ESPN2) and the neutral site game at Yankee Stadium against Pittsburgh at 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11. A TV station has not been announced yet for that matchup.
