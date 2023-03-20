SYRACUSE — Matthew Bergeron further solidified his standing as a potential first-round NFL draft pick Monday afternoon at the Syracuse University football Pro Day.
The 6-foot-5, 318-pound offensive tackle shined among nine SU pro prospects present and six to take part in on-field testing in front of scouts and coaches representing 31 NFL teams at the Ensley Athletic Center.
Bergeron has been projected as high as the late first round and could be among four Orange selections in the NFL Draft from April 27-29 at Kansas City, Mo. He was the only SU player invited to the recent NFL Scouting Combine who took part in full testing at the SU Pro Day.
“You can see me move around and bench press, but that doesn’t mean nothing, you got to be able to go out there and block something, use your hands and use your feet, and that’s something that I wanted to prove,” Bergeron said of his Pro Day performance. “I was the only (lineman) out there, all eyes were on me, and I think I did a pretty good job.”
Bergeron was one of three SU players invited to the combine from Feb. 27-March 6 in Indianapolis, along with cornerback Garrett Williams and running back Sean Tucker.
Tucker did not participate in any activities or media interviews Monday but was present and met with teams while cheering on his former Orange teammates.
The potential mid-round RB also sat out testing at the combine and posted a training video to social media Sunday evening stating that he was unable to because of an undisclosed medical issue that he “expects to have cleared shortly.”
Williams, recovering from a torn ACL suffered last October, took part in weight-lifting evaluations and met with NFL personnel present at the SU Pro Day but was held out of on-field drills. He expects to be cleared by the start of NFL training camp this summer.
Bergeron was joined for full on-field testing with NFL coaches by linebacker Mikel Jones, kicker Andre Szmyt, long-snapper Aaron Bolinsky, and wide receivers Devaughn Cooper and C.J. Hayes. Fullback Chris Elmore was also a non-participant due to injury but on-hand for meetings.
Players started in private weight-room testing before taking the field to perform the broad jump, 40-yard dash, shuttle and three-cone drills, before finishing with other field drills by position.
Bergeron was a clear standout and drew frequent applause among the contingent of scouts, current SU players, coaches, family members, and his fellow NFL Draft hopefuls from SU.
He tallied 29 reps on the 225-pound bench press and his time of 7.27 seconds in the three-cone drill topped any recorded by an offensive lineman at the recent scouting combine. Limited results were provided by SU after consultation with NFL scouts.
Bergeron spent time training in California between the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine. He plans to stay in Syracuse amid meetings and workouts scheduled with up to 15 teams leading into the draft.
“Today was a big day for me as well, just being able to show how well I can move and the different drills,” Bergeron said. “The process is not over, we’ve got a lot of interviews with teams and that means a lot, just showing them that you’re a good athlete but you can also be a good person to bring into the locker room.”
Jones was credited with 18 bench reps but no other stats were provided. The three-time All-ACC linebacker was aiming to impress after not receiving an invite to the scouting combine and recently being projected as a seventh-round pick by NFL Mock Draft Database.
“I was very surprised also, but that was a situation where I feel like God makes no mistakes so that was probably in my best interest,” Jones said of the combine snub. “It made today mean a lot more because it was my only opportunity to showcase my talents.”
Williams was credited with 19 bench press reps, topping the best mark among cornerbacks at the combine. He has been projected as a second- or third-round pick by most outlets. Tucker has been predicted to go as high as the fourth round in recent mock drafts.
The last draft with four SU players selected occurred in 2006. The Orange hasn’t produced a first-round pick since Justin Pugh in 2013.
