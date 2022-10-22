The Syracuse University football team surrendered 17 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to let a potentially historic victory slip away Saturday afternoon in Death Valley.
Clemson running back Will Shipley scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 50-yard run with 11 minutes left, and the fifth-ranked Tigers held on to beat the No. 14 Orange, 27-21, to capture an all-time clash of Atlantic Coast Conference unbeatens at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.
Clemson (8-0 overall, 6-0 ACC) overcame four turnovers to claim its 38th straight home victory and seize sole possession of the ACC record streak, while Syracuse (6-1, 3-1) was denied the program’s third 7-0 start in 91 years.
“It was an awesome opportunity and I’m proud of the way we fought, but we have to be better,” SU quarterback Garrett Shrader said afterward.
“We came up short and we feel like coming into it, we could have had it, should have had it, but that’s a testament to them to have four turnovers and still win the game, so that’s a pretty good football team.”
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney made a surprise quarterback change — benching star D.J. Uiagalelei for top-ranked freshman Cade Klubnik — with 4:53 left in the third quarter and wore down a fierce but undermanned SU defense with the ground game down the stretch.
Shipley finished with career highs of 172 net rushing yards on 27 carries, and Phil Mafah added 94 yards on 18 rushes for the Tigers.
Mafah scored from a yard out on 4th-and-goal to start the fourth quarter comeback and cut the SU advantage to 21-16 following a failed two-point conversion try with 13 minutes and 46 seconds left. That scoring drive was extended by a pair of unnecessary roughness penalties by SU.
Shipley scored the go-ahead TD run just more than two minutes later, then B.T. Potter ultimately added a 44-yard field goal to extend the Clemson advantage to 27-21 with 1:33 left.
Clemson picked off Shrader with 15 seconds remaining to seal the victory after the SU quarterback led a hopeful comeback drive into Tigers territory.
The Orange was called for seven penalties after halftime, most proving costly in key spots on each side.
“It was a fantastic game between the two defenses,” SU coach Dino Babers said afterward. “Were the defenses better than the offenses? Yes. Did one offense get better at the end? Yes, it did, and I wish I could be saying that about our offense, but we played a football game, we’re a family, we couldn’t find a way to punch one more in.”
The Syracuse defense came through with four takeaways to assert control early and force Uiagalelei to the bench.
Ja’Had Carter hauled in a pick in SU territory late in the first quarter, then returned a fumble recovery for a 90-yard touchdown on the next possession to push SU ahead, 14-7, with 9:14 left in the second quarter. SU turned possession again with a fourth-down stop on the ensuing series.
Syracuse led 21-10 at halftime before SU linebacker Marlowe Wax recovered a Shipley fumble, and Jason Simmons hauled in another interception to prompt the switch by Swinney.
“It’s the mob, if you look up the stats, we’re balling,” SU linebacker Mikel Jones said. “I feel like a lot of people should respect us, if they don’t, we’ll keep mobbing.”
In the first half, Shrader went 9-for-11 for 90 pass yards to go with 67 rush yards, scoring on a 7-yard scamper to extend the advantage before the break. He threw a 12-yard TD pass to All-American running back Sean Tucker to tie the score at 7-7 in the first quarter.
Shrader finished 18 of 26 for 167 yards passing overall and added just four net rush yards in the second half, taking five total sacks as the SU offense was stymied after the break.
Syracuse failed to score and was limited to 80 yards of offense on 29 plays in the third and fourth quarters combined, more than half of which came on SU’s final possession.
Tucker was curiously used sparingly even as SU led in the second half, finishing with just five carries for 54 net rush yards to go with five catches for 18 yards. Babers pointed to Clemson’s defense successfully forcing the ball away from Tucker on read-option plays.
Mikel Jones led the SU defense with 12 tackles, while Carter added nine along with his pair of takeaways. The Orange was without starting All-ACC cornerback Garrett Williams, due to a reported thigh bruise. He entered questionable and warmed up in uniform but was unable to play.
The matchup marked just the fourth in ACC history between undefeated teams entering at 6-0 or better, and the first in 81 seasons at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium. SU last played under those circumstances against Penn State in 1959. The Orange came in at 6-0 for the first time since 1987.
Syracuse will next host FBS Independent Notre Dame (4-3) at a time to be determined next Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome.
