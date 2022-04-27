Josh Black grew up with two professional dreams — to play in the NFL or become a WWE superstar — and should soon get the opportunity to make one a reality.
The 6-foot-3 and 290-pound defensive lineman is one of six former Syracuse University football standouts hoping to hear his name called in the NFL Draft from today through Saturday in Las Vegas.
Black and his agent have received contact from five NFL teams in the past week as he hopes to surprise as a late-round selection or sign as a free agent soon afterward. He was also recently approached by a talent recruiter from World Wrestling Entertainment about a potential future in pro wrestling if football doesn’t pan out.
“Hopefully this is not the end of my football journey, I’ve been playing for so long, but whatever happens, happens,” Black said during a Wednesday phone interview. “I’m going to make the best out of it, whether it’s the NFL or if it’s the WWE, I’m going to find a way to make it the best. Whatever happens, we got to go with the flow and keep going.”
Black started training last December with Mercyhealth Top Performers in his hometown of Loves Park, Ill., at the conclusion of the SU season. He shared a trainer that has also worked with Green Bay Packers defensive end Dean Lowry and Toronto Raptors point guard Fred VanVleet.
Black also participated in the Tropical Bowl in January where he aimed to show NFL coaches and scouts his on-field intensity, overall athleticism and positive character traits reflective of a quality teammate.
“It would be so awesome to get an opportunity to play in the National Football League just because I played for so long, I put my blood, sweat, tears and everything into this sport,” Black said.
The 24-year-old Black started 48 of 60 games in his SU career, finishing with 155 tackles and 24 for loss, eight sacks, two fumble recoveries and two blocked kicks while contributing at defensive end, tackle, and special teams. He garnered 2021 All-ACC honorable mention.
“He’s done so much for this program, you want him to have an opportunity to do the things he wants to do at the next level,” SU coach Dino Babers said of Black following a late-season game.
While training for the draft, Black was approached by a WWE representative to gauge his interest in joining their developmental system.
According to Black, they spoke about him possessing several qualities the company looks for in 10-plus-year veteran wrestlers. He has the natural size, a unique blend of strength and agility, and an innate charisma that was on display as he regularly attracted large gatherings at team media sessions.
Black topped out at more than 700 pounds on squats in the SU weight room, per his bio on the team roster page. He has posted videos of acrobatic exploits on social media at various points, including a running backflip that caught the attention of WWE icon and star actor, Dwayne “The Rock,” Johnson, on Twitter in the summer of 2020.
Black was offered a developmental tryout during Wrestlemania weekend in Dallas earlier this month but was unable to attend as the dates conflicted with the SU Football Pro Day.
“They understand, they want me to work on football first, that’s my main priority and they know that,” Black said. “That’s the cool thing about it. They said if it comes around camp time and I get cut or don’t end up with a team, they’ll take care of me and fly me out to that next tryout to evaluate me even more.”
The WWE’s top main event draw and current world heavyweight champion, Roman Reigns, was a three-year starter for Georgia Tech football and a 2006 first-team All-ACC defensive tackle while still known as Joe Anoa’i.
Black said he grew up an avid fan of wrestling and still has action figures and DVDs stashed away in his family home. His favorite performer was Rey Mysterio, admiring the relatively undersized wrestler’s tenacious approach and creativity incorporating innovative aerial moves.
Black envisions himself carving out a niche as a high-flying heavyweight if he were to step into the ring.
“This family, I would say arguably was a bigger WWE family than NFL family if I’m being honest,” Black said. “As a kid, that was the coolest thing ever, you’re basically your own comic book character at that point, you have your own traits and personality, you can be your own superhero and that’s why I think I fell in love with it at such an early age.”
Black plans to watch the NFL Draft at home with family and friends, staying in close contact with his agent throughout to determine his next professional step, whether it will play out on Monday Night Football or Monday Night Raw.
His former SU teammates — fellow defensive linemen Cody Roscoe, Kingsley Jonathan and McKinley Williams, along with offensive lineman Airon Servais and running back Abdul Adams — also hope to get the NFL call late in the draft or quickly after.
“Drafted or not, what people need to understand is that you still have to make the team,” Black said. “If you’re drafted versus undrafted, you have to put on that helmet and those shoulder pads and still go out and play ball, you have to win that spot in camp, so I’m just hoping for that opportunity.”
