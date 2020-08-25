SYRACUSE — Syracuse University football junior safety Andre Cisco garnered first-team Preseason All-America honors from the Associated Press on Tuesday.
The team was selected by a group of 47 AP Poll voters who were asked to consider all Division I players, including those who opted out or had their season postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Cisco received his fifth preseason All-America honor, having previously been selected by Street & Smith’s, Lindy’s, Sporting News, and Phil Steele. He is the active career FBS leader with 12 interceptions through 22 career games.
Cisco is also a candidate for the Jim Thorpe Award presented annually to the nation’s top defensive back. He is on the watch list for three separate awards that recognize the top overall defensive player in college football — Lott Impact Trophy, Nagurski Trophy, and the Bednarik Award.
Syracuse is scheduled to open its fifth season under head coach Dino Babers Son ept. 12 at North Carolina in an Atlantic Coast Conference matchup.
