SYRACUSE — Syracuse University head football coach Dino Babers introduced each member of his 2020 class that cemented their commitment to the team during Wednesday’s opening of the NCAA early signing period by tweeting a series of super hero-inspired graphics throughout the day.
The often-animated head coach gave the impression during his press conference later in the day that the incoming group consists of potentially larger-than-life figures that could save the program from future peril.
SU officially signed 18 players on Wednesday, highlighted by a pair of surprise early-morning commitments from Germany, two of the top three prospects from Canada, and a host of physically-imposing players that should bolster the Orange on each side of the trenches.
SU reportedly also added coveted Florida University transfer offensive guard Chris Bleich to the incoming class on Wednesday night. Bleich, who may need to sit out 2020 to comply with NCAA transfer rules, has two years of eligibility remaining.
The early signing period lasts through Friday, in which a majority of FBS players are expected to sign with their respective new schools ahead of the Feb. 5, 2020 national signing day. Babers said that he anticipates more roster additions, including a potential depth addition at quarterback, after the holidays with an unspecified number of scholarships remaining.
“I think it’s imperative in this (Atlantic Coast Conference) that you have the type of size to withstand the pounding that’s going on, especially on our side of the ACC and in college football today, and we think that we accomplished that,” said Babers, who will enter his fifth season as head coach in 2020.
“I really stand behind this class, it has a lot of the things we’re looking for,” he added. “When you add the O-linemen and some of these other positions, it doesn’t look as glamorous, but these are the guys that win football games, these big cats that move other big cats around.”
SU’s class features 10 offensive players, six defenders and a pair of specialists. The group features a trio of offensive linemen, including 6-foot-4 and 265-pound Mark Petry from Germany, who was previously committed to Eastern Michigan. He is a three-star prospect rated as the No. 28 offensive tackle in his class. SU also surprisingly signed German-born Maximilian Mang, a 6-foot-7 developmental prospect at tight end who also played defensive end for the Berlin Rebels of the German Football League.
They are believed to be the first two natives of Germany slated to play for SU, according to Babers, and represented half of SU’s international signings in the 2020 class. The duo joins safety Ben Labrosse (6-foot-2, 200 pounds) and wide receiver Damien Alford (6-5, 210), each of whom hail from Canada.
SU further bolstered its ‘O-line,’ by signing Garth Barclay (6-7, 260), who is rated as ESPN’s No 85 offensive tackle and the ninth overall prospect in Pennsylvania. Josh Ilaoa (6-3, 295) is another tackle that was rated as the No. 64 recruit from North Carolina by ESPN.
The incoming wide receiver group will be headlined by Alford, a Montreal native and the No. 3 overall Canadian prospect that tallied 1,379 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns en route to a PrepStar All-Southeast Region selection in his one season McArthur Prep in Florida.
Ja’Vontae Williams, a speedster from Glades Central (Fla.), the No. 173 WR in his class by 247Sports.com, and 6-foot-4 wide receiver Justin Barron, the ninth overall prospect from Connecticut and 84th-ranked athlete in the nation by ESPN, were also signed to contribute outside.
Tight end Steven Mahar Jr. from the Rochester Aquinas Institute, presents a tantalizing package of size (6-5, 225) and potential as the fifth-best player in the state and 25th overall tight end in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports.com.
Running backs Marlowe Wax (6-0, 225) and Sean Tucker (5-10, 200) — a pair of Maryland products — were signed to add a power punch to the SU backfield. Tucker rates as the No. 60 RB in the nation and the 29th-best overall recruit in his state by 247Sports.com, while Wax ranks No. 78 among RBs in the class and the No. 37 overall player from the state.
The defensive class is led up front Latarie Kinsler, who is rated as the No. 21 weak-side defensive end by 247Sports.com. He will be joined by Kevin Lemieux, a 6-foot-4 and 235-pound defensive end from Governer’s Academy in Massachusetts, who is the No. 45 strong-side defensive end in the class by 247Sports.com. New Jersey product Leon Lowery (6-4, 225) is the No. 70 weak-side defensive end in the class by 247Sports.com and will fill out the new additions along the defensive front.
Labrosse — the second-rated Canadian prospect overall and the No. 57 safety in the class according to 247Sports.com — and Robert Hanna, the 60th-rated safety in the class by ESPN, were added to the secondary while top-50 linebacker Stefon Thompson of Charlotte will fill out the defensive newcomers.
Trebor Pena, listed as “athlete,” that has played running back, safety, wide receiver and returned kicks, was signed by SU along with punter and kicker James Williams, a five-star prospect rated as the No. 4 punter and No. 13 placekicker by Kohl’s Kicking.
The Orange is coming off a 5-7 season and has posted a 23-36 overall record during Babers’ four seasons as head coach.
