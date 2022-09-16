SYRACUSE — Garrett Shrader and the surging Syracuse University football team appear poised for their most formidable challenge of the early season.
Syracuse (2-0 overall, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) will host Purdue (1-1) of the Big Ten in a nonconference matchup at noon today in the JMA Wireless Dome, slated to be televised on ESPN2.
The Orange was listed as a 1.5-point favorite on Caesars Sportsbook as of Friday night after opening the week as an underdog in what is expected to be a competitive nonleague clash, highlighted by contrasting but equally prolific quarterbacks.
Shrader enters Week 3 as one of the most productive passers in the FBS, claiming national Player of the Week honors by Pro Football Focus College after each of his first two games to start the campaign. The dual threat ranks third in the FBS with a completion rate of 79.2 and is seventh with 24 points he’s been responsible for per game.
Shrader’s prolific start and the emergence of the SU vertical pass game has helped alleviate pressure off All-American running back Sean Tucker, who has produced consecutive 100-yard rushing outings and expanded his role as a receiver out of the backfield. He leads SU with 10 catches and 101 receiving yards.
The rejuvenated aerial component could have openings against a stout Boilermakers run defense that has surrendered less than 75 rushing yards per game thus far to rank 18th nationally. Purdue coach Jeff Brohm suggested his team will focus on limiting Tucker’s opportunities on the ground.
“With the defense trying to play me or however they’re going to play it that week, for us be able to run and pass the ball at the same time is good for us,” Tucker said.
Syracuse has also been aggressive on defense and enters ranked top 40 nationally in both scoring offense and scoring defense. The Orange is the only team in the FBS to convert all its red-zone chances into points while not allowing an opposing team to score in the red zone.
The SU defense silenced one star quarterback to start the season — Louisville dual threat Malik Cunningham — and is now focused on stopping another with a vastly different skill-set.
Purdue standout Aidan O’Connell ranks 21st nationally with 288 passing yards per game, slicing through opposing defenses with precision, accuracy, and arm strength from the pocket.
“I think he’s a really good, experienced quarterback,” SU linebacker Derek McDonald said. “He knows how to fit it into tight windows, and he can read coverages, so we’re going to have to do a good job of playing our defense, staying disciplined, make him hit those tight throws and if we have a chance to take the ball away, we’re going to have to.”
O’Connell has developed an especially strong connection with wide receiver Charlie Jones, who has 286 receiving yards and four touchdowns through the first two games. No other Purdue receiver has more than 60 yards through the air.
The duo will need to rise to the occasion for the suddenly shorthanded Boilermakers. They will be without leading rusher King Doerue, according the IndyStar, and lost the centerpiece of their defense, Jalen Graham, who has also been ruled out and will miss up to four weeks.
“They have an outstanding defense, a really good defense, and as always, (Brohm) has a quarterback that is just through the roof,” SU coach Dino Babers said of Purdue.
“They’re a really good football team and any time the ACC and the Big Ten goes against each other, we’re going to try to put our best foot forward for the ACC conference, but we understand that’s a really good team and a really good conference as well.”
Syracuse is aiming to start 3-0 for the first time since 2018 and just the ninth time in the last 80 years overall. Purdue beat Syracuse in the only matchup between the two programs, 51-0, in 2004 at West Lafayette, Ind.
The Orange will get back into its ACC schedule by hosting the Virginia Cavaliers at 7 p.m. next Friday.
