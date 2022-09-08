SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team is utilizing a second-generation pass catcher to usher in a new age for Orange tight ends.
Oronde Gadsden II scored his first career touchdown in SU’s season-opening 31-7 victory over Louisville last Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome after shifting from wide receiver to tight end to make his starting debut.
The son and namesake of former NFL receiver Oronde Gadsden should remain a featured target filling the new flex TE role when SU (1-0 overall) plays at Connecticut (1-1) at 7 p.m. Saturday. The nonconference game will be televised on the CBS Sports Network.
Gadsden II said he was approached about the switch when new offensive coordinator Robert Anae first arrived last spring, and the 6-foot-5, 216-pound sophomore embraced the chance to help the team and play more snaps.
“He was looking for some guys to fill in that type of role, more of a pass catcher,” Gadsden II said. “He thought if I could have gained some weight — I have gained some but still need to gain some more — but he felt if I did that, I could be the best candidate for that position.”
Gadsden II is playing a more versatile role that blends some responsibilities of the traditional in-line tight end and the modern “move TE” that mostly operate as pass catchers.
He will line up tight to the tackle on some plays, shift out wide on others, always with the goal to seek a mismatch or exploit holes in the opposing coverage.
Gadsden II believes that he brings the ideal combination of size, speed, strength, and pass-catching prowess to the rejuvenated spot within the SU offense.
“You really got to be a hybrid guy,” Gadsden II said. “You got to be able to get down and block the linebackers, get back to the safeties even though the run is going away from you, and you also have to get open against those safeties. You can be anywhere on the field, outside, hand in the ground, tight off the tackle, you can be anywhere.”
Making eight appearances at receiver as a true freshman last season, Gadsden II caught two passes for 24 yards.
He hauled in three receptions for 36 yards in the season-opening win, including a wide-open touchdown catch from eight yards out to push SU’s edge to 24-7 over Louisville early in the fourth quarter.
Gadsden II said he gained further reassurance about making the position change after discussing with his father prior to the season.
The elder Gadsden was an NFL standout for the Miami Dolphins from 1998-2004 and played on the Super Bowl champion Dallas Cowboys practice squad in 1995.
“He kind of knew what it was,” Gadsden II said. “Tight end back when he played was mostly just the hand-in-the-dirt type of dude back then, but he knows football and how positions work now, and he knew it wasn’t too big of a deal switching to it once we understood what it was and what’s going on in the offense.”
Anae has typically utilized tight ends in a high-profile receiving role throughout his recent stints running the offenses at Virginia and BYU, among his many past FBS units.
He helped guide Jelani Woods to first team All-ACC tight end honors with the Cavaliers last season. Woods caught 44 passes for 598 yards and eight touchdowns before being selected in the third round of the NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts.
Conversely last year, SU tight ends combined for just seven catches covering 44 total yards and no touchdowns.
Gadsden II now hopes to take advantage of the newfound opportunity within the offense.
“He’s just a switchblade,” SU head coach Dino Babers said of Gadsden II prior to the season opener.
“Even though he doesn’t have the weight, he has the ability and the toughness and the aggressiveness to go in there and get after people. Coach Anae is really big on expanding people’s roles, so he has the ability and has shown the tenacity that he can do those things.”
TUCKER, WAX GET ACC HONORS
Syracuse running back Sean Tucker and linebacker Marlowe Wax were each selected for Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Week honors at their respective positions.
Tucker gained 100 net rushing and 84 receiving yards to go with a four-yard touchdown run and a 55-yard TD catch in SU’s win over Louisville last Saturday.
Wax contributed a team-high 10 tackles, including seven solo, 2.5 for loss and a half-sack. He made a key fourth-down tackle on Louisville quarterback Malik Cunningham to complete a goal-line stand in the first half.
SHRADER TOPS PFF GRADES
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader garnered high marks from Pro Football Focus College for his performance in the season opener.
Shrader was the top graded quarterback among Power Five teams by the outlet, and the highest rated passer against the blitz. He recorded a grade of 97.3 in the latter category, topping Oklahoma State’s Spencer Sanders (90.2) and Ohio State star C.J. Stroud (89.2).
Shrader completed 18 of 25 passes for 236 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 94 net rushing yards and a TD on 16 carries. He was sacked twice and did not commit a turnover.
HARRIS STEPS AWAY
Former Syracuse wide receiver Taj Harris announced this week that he is stepping away from football for personal reasons after making his Rutgers debut two days prior.
Harris caught his lone target for nine yards for Rutgers in the season opener against Boston College. He transferred out of SU after playing three of five games to begin last season and committed to the Scarlet Knights in January.
He ranks fourth in team history with 151 career receptions to go with 2,028 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns at SU.
