Syracuse University tight end/wide receiver Oronde Gadsden II and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron were each selected as the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Player of the Week at their respective positions Monday.
Gadsden II posted career highs with eight catches and 141 receiving yards, while matching his personal best with two touchdowns in SU’s 24-9 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. He became the first ACC receiver with three 100-yard outings this year.
Bergeron was credited with eight knockdown blocks and didn’t allow a sack or quarterback pressure, while helping SU rack up 389 yards of total offense, the most against the Wolfpack this season.
The 14th-ranked Orange (6-0 overall, 3-0 ACC) will next face the No. 5 Clemson Tigers (7-0, 5-0) at noon Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.
■ The Syracuse-Notre Dame game on Oct. 29 is on a six-day hold by ESPN with the kickoff time and TV info to be announced after Saturday’s games.
The nonconference matchup in the JMA Wireless Dome will begin at either noon or 3:30 p.m. and be televised on ABC or ESPN.
