Syracuse wide receiver Oronde Gadsden II celebrates catching a winning touchdown against Purdue late in the fourth quarter on Sept. 17 at JMA Wireless Dome. Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse University tight end/wide receiver Oronde Gadsden II and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron were each selected as the Atlantic Coast Conference Football Player of the Week at their respective positions Monday.

Gadsden II posted career highs with eight catches and 141 receiving yards, while matching his personal best with two touchdowns in SU’s 24-9 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. He became the first ACC receiver with three 100-yard outings this year.

