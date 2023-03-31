SYRACUSE — Oronde Gadsden II is expanding his arsenal as an offensive weapon during Syracuse University spring football practice, caring little for the position label attached to his on-field contributions.
The junior-to-be has been splitting out wide and frequently running routes as a slot receiver through the first two weeks of the SU spring session, as he did at times after converting to tight end for his breakout sophomore campaign last fall.
The emerging All-ACC pass-catcher dismissed the notion that he be officially declared a wide receiver during a group media appearance earlier this week.
“I wouldn’t say I’m officially an anything,” Gadsden II said. “I’m just going to do what I need to do to help the team win.”
Syracuse donned full pads for the first time this week, continuing with 15 total practices leading into the annual spring game on April 21 in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Gadsden led all FBS tight ends nationally with 969 receiving yards to go with six touchdowns on 61 catches last season. He established single-season SU records for receiving yards and catches by a tight end, producing the highest reception total for a sophomore of any position in team history.
Along with garnering All-ACC First Team honors, Gadsden was graded as the eighth-highest pass catcher regardless of position last year by Pro Football Focus College.
Syracuse coach Dino Babers emphasized the importance of building on Gadsden’s record-setting campaign this spring as he prepares to become the likely focal point for opposing defenses next season.
“People are going to find ways to stop him, so he has to grow,” Babers said. “If he stays the same, he won’t be as effective. I know he wants to have an opportunity to be super effective, maybe even have an opportunity at the pros, so he’s got to have immense growth and he’s working on it, he’s doing that.”
Gadsden identified improving his blocking as his main point of emphasis for the spring practices, aiming to offer more in the run game, especially when aligned as a traditional tight end.
He also spoke of wanting to sharpen his route-running skills and his catching ability.
Gadsden operated in a versatile role last year, moving along the formation with a route tree more advanced than the in-line tight end, and all early indications point to further expansion of his usage next season.
“I would say he’s all over the place,” Babers said. “Have fun figuring out where he’s at.”
Gadsden set himself up for success over spring break by training at his Florida alma mater, American Heritage High School, with several current and former NFL players.
He most notably worked with Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II and former Buffalo Bills slot receiver Isaiah McKenzie, who recently signed as a free agent with the Indianapolis Colts. With the latter, Gadsden said he worked on a variety of slot-specific and goal-line techniques.
“Just talking to them, trying to get some tips from them, trying to be the best I can,” Gadsden said of the workouts.
The son of former Miami Dolphins wide receiver Oronde Gadsden, the SU standout is ultimately eyeing the chance to become a second-generation NFL pass catcher.
At 6-foot-5 and 216 pounds entering spring practices, his pro future likely lies in the mold of the “big slot receiver,” such as Davante Adams of the Las Vegas Raiders or Keenan Allen of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Gadsden named both players, along with Cooper Kupp of the L.A. Rams and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as his top choices for film study, all of whom dominate targets in the middle of the field and win mainly on technique.
“All those guys, they aren’t really the fastest, but they all find ways to get open, so I try my best to duplicate that,” Gadsden said. “I’m not that fast, so I just try to find a way to get open.”
Former SU cornerback Garrett Williams — one of four potential Orange selections in the upcoming NFL Draft — spoke of Gadsden at the NFL Scouting Combine when asked to choose a teammate to watch for the 2024 draft cycle.
