SYRACUSE — Oronde Gadsden II is expanding his arsenal as an offensive weapon during Syracuse University spring football practice, caring little for the position label attached to his on-field contributions.

The junior-to-be has been splitting out wide and frequently running routes as a slot receiver through the first two weeks of the SU spring session, as he did at times after converting to tight end for his breakout sophomore campaign last fall.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.