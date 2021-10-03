SYRACUSE — Taj Harris plans to leave the Syracuse University football team to enter the NCAA transfer portal, making the announcement on social media Sunday evening.
The 6-foot-2, 180-pound junior wide receiver leads the Orange with 16 catches and ranks second on the team with 171 receiving yards despite playing just three of five games.
He surprisingly did not travel with SU for Saturday’s 33-30 setback at Florida State, and SU coach Dino Babers declined to address his status moving forward when asked directly afterward.
Harris posted a cryptic tweet stating: “I know my worth,” and followed up on his Twitter account Sunday to publicize his intentions to leave the program.
“Syracuse thank you for all the love and support,” Harris stated. “Coach Babers thank you for being the (role) model I needed in my life as well as the coaching staff. With that being said, I am entering the transfer portal.”
Harris was a three-year starter at wideout, garnering third-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors last season.
He is the third SU player to transfer out of the program since the start of the regular season, joining running back Jarveon Howard and defensive back Ben Labrosse.
Harris will leave the Orange ranked fourth in team history with 151 career receptions, passing Marvin Harrison on the all-time list earlier this season. The Beverly, N.J., native compiled 2,028 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns in 37 career games, including 32 starts.
Harris ranks 19th among active FBS players in career receptions and 18th in catches per game (4.14). He established SU freshman records with 40 receptions and 565 receiving yards in 2018.
Syracuse (3-2 overall, 0-1 ACC) will host No. 19 Wake Forest at 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Carrier Dome to be televised on ESPN2. The ACC unveiled the game time and TV info on Sunday.
