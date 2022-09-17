SYRACUSE — The rejuvenated Syracuse University pass offense reappeared just in time to lead an electrifying comeback victory Saturday.
Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader shook off a sluggish first half to throw three touchdown passes over the final 18 minutes in SU’s 32-29 nonconference win over Purdue (1-2) at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Shrader, who was graded as the top passer in each of the previous two weeks by Pro Football Focus College, finished 13-for-29 for 181 yards with most of his production after halftime.
Shrader ultimately finished with three TD passes for the second straight game after never previously reaching that mark at Syracuse (3-0 overall, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).
“I think the biggest thing was routine plays for me,” Shrader said. “I don’t think I could have played a worse first half, but I’m excited about the outcome. The defense really picked it up for us and the special teams as well, talking about that togetherness, we couldn’t have done it without them today.”
Syracuse trailed 9-3 at halftime as Shrader was just 4 of 9 for 35 yards, with his longest connection gaining 11, but he returned to the form he had displayed through the first two games after the break.
Shrader entered ranked third in the FBS with a 79.2 completion percentage and had been averaging 264 pass yards operating the new offense under first-year coordinator Robert Anae.
“When it came down to it, we just didn’t make as many plays as we should have, as we normally do (in the first half),” Shrader said. “We’ll get that cleaned up I got no doubt, it’s just a little bump in the road and we’re past that, and we came out strong in the second half.”
Syracuse coach Dino Babers likened Shrader’s turnaround performance to that of an ‘A’ student who may get a lower ‘B’ grade on occasion, or an elite baseball hurler finding other ways to win when his best pitches aren’t working.
“I thought Shrader, that’s what guys do, that’s what leaders do, they battle,” Babers said.
Shrader’s surging connection with tight end Oronde Gadsden II was on full display late, especially on their pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns. They connected from 46 yards out early in the period before hooking up for the game-winning score from 25 yards out with seven seconds left.
Gadsden II tallied career highs of six catches for 112 yards. He became the first SU player to score two receiving touchdowns in a game since Trishton Jackson in 2019 and was the first to top 100 receiving yards since running back Sean Tucker last year in a Sept. 18 victory over FCS Albany.
“If he gets it to close to his hands, he’s going to catch it,” SU coach Dino Babers said of Gadsden II. “The thing that excites me about Oronde is how he was able to get his feet down on some of those catches. If you watch him even from the first game, he’s close to the sideline, he finds a way to get his feet in.”
Babers added of Gadsden II: “When you’re in the offense with coach Anae and Garrett (Shrader) doing the things that he’s been doing throwing the football, then it’s going to be electric.”
The blossoming aerial attack was especially needed with Purdue limiting SU All-American running back Sean Tucker to 65 total yards, including 42 net rushing on 18 carries.
The 2.3 yards per carry average marked the third lowest of his career, and Tucker was held below 50 yards rushing for just the fourth time in his three seasons as the starter.
WATERTOWN-SU ALUMS APPEAR
Watertown natives and former SU players, Pat Killorin and Jim Jerome, were each on hand to help accept the prestigious Zunic Award on behalf of Dick Murphy.
Murphy, who died earlier this month, was represented by his wife, Carolyn, with his longtime friends Killorin and Jerome by her side.
Killorin was a former Syracuse teammate of Murphy, who played from 1964-66, was involved in numerous area charitable causes and was also a Letterwinner of Distinction Award recipient in 2000.
Jerome won the Zunic Award in 2010 while Killorin received the honor in 2013.
