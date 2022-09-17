Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrade throws as Purdue’s Jack Sullivan moves in during the third quarter Saturday at JMA Wireless Dome. Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

SYRACUSE — The rejuvenated Syracuse University pass offense reappeared just in time to lead an electrifying comeback victory Saturday.

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader shook off a sluggish first half to throw three touchdown passes over the final 18 minutes in SU’s 32-29 nonconference win over Purdue (1-2) at the JMA Wireless Dome.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.