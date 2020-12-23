Syracuse University football seniors Kingsley Jonathan and Nolan Cooney won individual awards from the Atlantic Coast Conference Tuesday while six Orange players garnered All-ACC honors.
Jonathan was named the recipient of the Jim Tatum Award as the top senior student-athlete among league players, while Cooney received the Brian Piccolo Award presented to the league’s most courageous player.
Jonathan and Cooney are the first SU recipients of their respective awards since the Orange joined the ACC in 2013.
Jonathan — the defensive lineman from Baltimore who recently announced he will return for a final season of eligibility next year — recorded 32 tackles, including 5½ for loss, to go with three sacks, three pass breakups and four quarterback hurries while starting all 11 games.
Jonathan majors in information studies and has logged a cumulative 3.729 GPA, never dipping below 3.5 for a single semester. He is a three-time ACC All-Academic honoree, three-time ACC Academic Honor Roll selection, and involved in several off-field charitable and leadership ventures.
“Kingsley is a model student-athlete and that’s evident in all of the extra-curricular endeavors he leads, while also taking care of business in the classroom and on the field,” SU head coach Dino Babers told the team website. “I’m thrilled that all of Kingsley’s work has been recognized by the ACC for this award.”
Cooney, the punter from East Greenwich, Rhode Island, overcame testicular cancer in high school and took up kicking and punting as a hobby during his recovery.
He finished his lone season as SU’s starting punter ranked third in the ACC with a 44.8 yards-per-punt average and downed a league-high 24 punts inside the opponent’s 20-yard line. He also led the ACC with 25 punts that traveled more than 50 yards.
“Nolan has been a fantastic person to have in our football program, both on and off the field, and very deserving of this award,” SU coach Dino Babers told the team website. “For him to have gone through that battle at a young age and accomplish his goal of playing football at a high level in the ACC says a lot about his perseverance.”
Senior wide receiver Nykeim Johnson led a group of six SU players named All-ACC Tuesday, garnering second-team honors as a return specialist.
Cooney was named to the third team along with junior wide receiver Taj Harris, cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu. Redshirt freshman cornerback Garrett Williams and sophomore linebacker Mikel Jones each received honorable mention. Melifonwu was also named to the Associated Press All-ACC team.
