SYRACUSE — Syracuse University fifth-year senior defensive lineman Kingsley Jonathan was announced as a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy on Wednesday, which is presented annually to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete.
Jonathan — a team captain who was nominated by SU as the team’s top scholar — has maintained a 3.71 grade-point average in Information Studies and won the Jim Tatum Award last year as the top senior football student-athlete in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Jonathan remains in the running for an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship, which is awarded to 12-14 finalists, or the grand prize of a $25,000 scholarship presented to the winner.
Jonathan has played through injuries and recorded a pair of tackles, including 1.5 for loss and a half-sack, for the Orange (3-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.