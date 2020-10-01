Syracuse University football senior Kingsley Jonathan was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy on Thursday.
The award is presented annually by the National Football Foundation to the nation’s top football scholar-athlete for his combined academic success, on-field performance, and exemplary leadership.
Jonathan — the 6-foot-3, 264-pound defensive end from Baltimore — is an information and technology major in the SU iSchool. He has played in 36 career games with five starts, including all three for the Orange (1-2 overall and Atlantic Coast Conference) this season.
SU is off this week and will host Duke in its next game at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 10 in the Carrier Dome.
Jonathan has registered seven tackles, one sack and two quarterback hurries this year, and for his career has tallied 56 tackles, including 11.5 for loss and 8.5 sacks.
Jonathan was named to the All-ACC Academic Team and garnered CoSIDA Academic All-District honors last year. He is in the latter half of two-year term as one of the ACC’s three representatives with voting privileges under the NCAA Division I autonomy process, and was recently selected to represent ACC student-athletes on the search advisory committee that will select the next conference commissioner.
Jonathan serves on the Syracuse Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Board and has joined with several charitable causes in the area.
Last year, he founded the “Hoodie Drive,” to collect hooded sweatshirts to donate to less fortunate members of the region during winter months. He also took part in the 2019 SU OttoTHON dance marathon that raised more than $200,000 for Upstate Galisano Children’s Hospital, and he has volunteered for various events through the Syracuse Boys and Girls Club.
The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy in November, each of which will receive an $18,000 post-graduate scholarship.
The winner will receive the 24-pound bronze Campbell statue, an increase to a $25,000 post-graduate scholarship, and an appearance at the Home Depot College Football Awards Show on ESPN at the end of the season.
Jonathan, who was nominated by SU as the team’s top scholar-athlete, was also named to the Wuerffel Trophy Watch List earlier this year.
GRIMES DIES at 56
Former SU football player Roland Grimes, known as much for his social influence as his gridiron prowess, died earlier this week at age 56, according to multiple reports. No cause of death was given, though he had reportedly been dealing with multiple health ailments.
Grimes played running back for SU in the mid-1980s and spent several decades in the area until moving to his native Washington D.C. about 10 years ago. During his time around Syracuse, Grimes coached semipro football, helped establish credit unions in poor communities, and mentored area youth through churches and other organizations.
Grimes helped create the group “Terminating Apathy on the Syracuse Campus,” with runner Franklin Redd during his playing career in the effort to mend racial tensions on campus.
In recent years, Grimes worked as a guidance counselor for Bishop McNamara High School in Maryland and hosted the online Roland Grimes Sports and Entertainment Show, where he covered a variety of topics related to social issues, politics, sports, and show-business.
SU’s NFL WEEK 3 STANDOUTS
Former Syracuse defensive end and Seattle Seahawks rookie, Alton Robinson, recorded his first career sack in his NFL debut this past Sunday, taking down Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the final seconds of a 38-31 win.
Robinson, who was selected in the fifth round of April’s draft by Seattle, also supplied three tackles, all for loss, while playing 37 percent of the snaps in his pro debut.
Robinson is one of 10 former SU players that are now part of NFL rosters. Other standouts from Sunday included veteran All-Pro Chandler Jones, logging four tackles for the Arizona Cardinals, and rookie punter Sterling Hofrichter racking up 233 punt yards for the Atlanta Falcons.
HOUGH RECOGNIZED BY SI
Syracuse 2021 verbal commit and Beaver Falls (Pa.) running back Josh Hough was named the SI All-American Freak of the Week on Tuesday following a dazzling performance last Friday night.
Hough finished with 243 rushing yards and three touchdowns on just four carries — posting an average of 60.75 yards per attempt in a 54-26 victory over Elwood City (Pa.).
The 6-foot-2, 235-pound running back is a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports composite rankings system, and was rated as the No. 115 RB in the class nationally and the 38 player overall from Pennsylvania.
Hough committed April 20 to play for SU next season and has helped Beaver Falls, Pa., to a 3-0 start this fall, with an offense averaging more than 43 points per game.
