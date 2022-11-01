SYRACUSE — Syracuse University junior Mikel Jones was named a semifinalist for the Dick Butkus Award on Tuesday, which is presented annually to the most outstanding linebacker in college football.

Jones leads the Orange (6-2 overall, 3-1 ACC) with 69 total tackles and ranks third on the unit with three sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. The standout captain has helped SU to the 16th-ranked total defense in the FBS. Jones was one of 15 semifinalists chosen and the finalists will be announced on Nov. 21.

