SYRACUSE — Syracuse University junior Mikel Jones was named a semifinalist for the Dick Butkus Award on Tuesday, which is presented annually to the most outstanding linebacker in college football.
Jones leads the Orange (6-2 overall, 3-1 ACC) with 69 total tackles and ranks third on the unit with three sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss. The standout captain has helped SU to the 16th-ranked total defense in the FBS. Jones was one of 15 semifinalists chosen and the finalists will be announced on Nov. 21.
SU quarterback Garrett Shrader was also recognized Tuesday as part of the 40-man Davey O’Brien QB Class as a candidate to win the O’Brien National Quarterback Award.
Shrader ranks third in the ACC with a passer efficiency rating of 157.6. His status for SU’s game at Pittsburgh (4-4, 1-3) is unlikely to be decided until just before the 3:30 p.m. kickoff Saturday due to an undisclosed injury.
■ The Syracuse-Florida State game on Nov. 12 in the JMA Wireless Dome will kick off at 8:30 p.m. and be televised on the ACC Network. The league unveiled the start time and TV info for SU’s home finale on Monday.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.