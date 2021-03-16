Former Syracuse University football players and NFL Draft hopefuls — cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu and punter Nolan Cooney — are participating in the Reps for Rare Diseases campaign at their upcoming NFL Pro Day.
The duo will be among Orange players working out for NFL scouts Friday on the SU campus in hopes of improving their respective draft stocks.
Supporters can pledge to one or both players with donations per every inch of Melifonwu’s vertical jump, or for each punt with at least four seconds of hang time by Cooney, by visiting the SU chapter of Uplifting Athletes web page: https://charity.pledgeit.org/t/DrnmQn7Iff.
The proceeds will be donated to Uplifting Athletes, an organization dedicated to funding research for and awareness of rare diseases.
Defensive backs Andre Cisco and Trill Williams are also among former SU standouts projected as selections for the NFL Draft between April 29-May 1, but SU has not released a confirmed list of pro-day participants.
