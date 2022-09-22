SYRACUSE — The Syracuse University football team plans to illustrate the Anae-and-Beck effect for a familiar foe and a national audience tonight.

Syracuse (3-0 overall, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) and its resurgent offense will take center stage for an ACC clash against Virginia (2-1, 0-0) at 7 tonight in the JMA Wireless Dome. SU is favored by 9.5 points as of Thursday, according to Caesars Sportsbook, for the ESPN-televised matchup.

