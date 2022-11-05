The Syracuse University football team was out of sync without quarterback Garrett Shrader while Pittsburgh easily overcame the surprise absence of star running back Israel Abanikanda.
Rodney Hammond Jr. piled up 124 rushing yards to help the Panthers beat the 22nd-ranked Orange, 19-9, for the Atlantic Coast Conference victory Saturday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.
The Orange (6-3 overall, 3-2 ACC) appeared lifeless on offense with redshirt freshman Carlos Del Rio-Wilson making his first career start in place of the injured Shrader, who left at halftime last week but made the trip and warmed up in uniform before being ruled out.
Syracuse was limited to 145 yards of total offense en route to its third straight loss. SU has dropped 18 of its past 21 to Pitt and last won an away game against its most frequently played foe all-time in 2001.
Syracuse’s next chance to get back on track comes against Florida State (5-3, 3-3) at 8 p.m. Saturday for its home finale at the JMA Wireless Dome.
“You have to be able to get stops,” SU coach Dino Babers said afterward. “When you look at it, I think they were almost 50 percent on third down, time of possession. … You have to get the three and outs so the play count isn’t off. They had a lot more plays than us, so they had a lot more opportunities to score points.”
Del Rio-Wilson finished 8-for-23 for 120 yards, completing just 2 of 9 attempts after halftime. He was sacked six times and tallied seven net rush yards on 14 attempts.
The backup misfired on several throws to open receivers and rarely appeared on the same page as tight end Oronde Gadsden II, who was held without a catch on five targets entering as SU’s leading receiver.
The Orange was also shut down in the run game with Sean Tucker limited to 19 yards on 10 carries, adding three yards on a pair of catches.
Babers declined to update Shrader’s status moving forward but said that Del Rio-Wilson received all the practice reps over the past week.
“I just wanted him to keep competing and keep his head in,” Babers said of his backup. “The game can change quickly, from good to bad, and he just has to go out there with the same attitude all the time.”
C’Bo Flemister added 42 rushing yards on 12 totes for Pitt (5-4, 2-3), which piled up 161 team rush yards on 48 carries, controlling time of possession for 36 minutes and 45 seconds.
Syracuse had surrendered an average of 58 carries and 269.5 rushing yards over its previous two losses.
Hammond Jr. started in place of Abanikanda, who also warmed up in uniform but was ruled out with a previously undisclosed injury just before kickoff. Abanikanda entered the day leading the FBS in all-purpose yards per game (177.8) rushing touchdowns (16), total touchdowns (17) and total points (102).
Pitt coach Pat Narduzzi said Abanikanda didn’t practice over the past week but is expected back for the next game. He was held out with soreness after leaving the end of last week’s loss to North Carolina favoring his shoulder.
“When you don’t prepare for the backups, ‘Izzy,’ is still better than both of them, so that’s advantage us,” Babers said.
Andre Szmyt made three of four field goals, connecting from 23, 48 and 49 yards out while falling short on a 46-yard try. His final make with 5:04 left cut SU’s deficit to 17-9 but Del Rio-Wilson was taken down for a safety with 1:35 left the next time SU possessed the ball to end any comeback threat.
Ja’Had Carter hauled in an interception for the third straight game for SU while Marlowe Wax finished with a career-high 13 tackles.
