The Syracuse University football team was out of sync without quarterback Garrett Shrader while Pittsburgh easily overcame the surprise absence of star running back Israel Abanikanda.

Rodney Hammond Jr. piled up 124 rushing yards to help the Panthers beat the 22nd-ranked Orange, 19-9, for the Atlantic Coast Conference victory Saturday at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

