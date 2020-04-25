Two former Syracuse University football players were selected Saturday to cap off the first fully virtual NFL Draft.
Defensive end Alton Robinson was chosen by the Seattle Seahawks with the second pick of the fifth round — No. 148 overall — while punter Sterling Hofrichter was taken by the Atlanta Falcons with the No. 228 overall pick in the middle of the seventh and final round.
Robinson became the highest SU pick since 2014 when Jay Bromley and Marquis Spruill were drafted in the third and fifth rounds, respectively. That year also marked the last time multiple players from SU were picked in the same draft.
Robinson — the 6-foot-4, 264-pound edge pass rusher from Converse, Texas — had been training for the draft since the SU season ended in November at Bellevue, Washington, about 10 miles from Seattle.
During a media conference call posted to the Seahawks official team web site after his selection Saturday, Robinson said that he worked with former Seattle Pro Bowl defensive end and Super Bowl XLVIII champion, Cliff Avril. Those arrangements were aided by former SU linebacker Zaire Franklin, Robinson said, and he also met Seahawks star linebackers Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright at the facility.
“I’m familiar with the area, I love the west coast vibes out there,” Robinson said. “I’m a Texan, it’s a little different out there, but it’s definitely a desirable place to be. ... To be connected with guys like (Avril), a Pro Bowl, Super Bowl-winning defensive end, to be able to have that opportunity is a blessing, really, and it’s even more of a blessing that I’m a Seahawk now.”
Robinson projects to slide in as potential depth among the Seahawks edge rushers on the active roster. He is among a group of newcomers to the position that includes fellow draftee from Tennessee, second-round pick Darrell Taylor, along with veteran free agents Bruce Irvin and Benson Mayowa.
Seattle finished with 28 sacks last year, the second fewest in the NFL, and draft analysts had identified pass rush help among the team’s greatest needs entering the draft.
Robinson — who ranks seventh in SU history for career sacks (19.5) and ninth all-time in tackles for loss (32.5) as a three-year starter — said that he spoke to Seattle representatives at the Senior Bowl after his two-sack, standout performance, but had little contact with the organization at the NFL Scouting Combine in February. There were no reported pre-draft virtual meetings between Robinson and the Seahawks.
Robinson also addressed during Saturday’s video conference a past robbery charge that was ultimately dropped. Robinson took his then-girlfriend’s purse during the alleged incident, which was referenced during the national TV broadcast for the NFL Draft, and it ultimately cost him a scholarship offer from Texas A&M and led him to Northeast Oklahoma A&M for one season prior to his transfer to star for the Orange.
“I was immature at the time, me and my girlfriend at the time, we were in a relationship that was very immature,” Robinson said. “The situation, I’m sure you can find it, it’s very embarrassing. I embarrassed myself, my family, my high school and everything. I definitely learned from it and I’m looking forward to being a Seahawk and getting to Seattle.”
Robinson became the fifth SU defensive lineman drafted since 2010. He joined Chris Slayton (2019, pick No. 245, Indianapolis), Bromley (2014, No. 74, N.Y. Giants), Chandler Jones (2012, No. 21, New England), and Arthur Jones (2010, No. 157, Baltimore).
Hofrichter was selected by the Falcons less than a day after the team released February free agent signing Sam Irwin-Hill. Hofrichter is likely to challenge incumbent starter Ryan Allen, the only other punter on the roster, who joined Atlanta last season after six seasons at New England. The Falcons utilized four different punters last season.
Hofrichter became the second SU punter selected in the last five years, joining Riley Dixon (2016, No. 228, Denver), and is the seventh punter or kicker in program history to be selected.
The three-time captain from Valrico, Fla., finished his SU career as the program leader in punting yardage (11,651), second in gross average (43.27) and second in total punts (270).
Former SU defensive end Kendall Coleman and wide receiver Trishton Jackson each went undrafted.
