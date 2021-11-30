Sean Tucker garnered the most votes at any offensive position to highlight three first-team honorees and eight total Syracuse University selections on the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Football Team unveiled Tuesday.
Tucker was chosen at running back and added a separate selection as honorable mention at the all-purpose position following the record-setting season by the second-year freshman.
He was joined on the first team by SU redshirt senior defensive lineman Cody Roscoe and sophomore linebacker Mikel Jones.
The Orange (5-7 overall, 2-6 ACC) was also represented on the All-ACC third team by true freshman cornerback Darian ‘Duce,’ Chestnut while four players received honorable mention — offensive linemen Airon Servais and Matthew Bergeron, defensive lineman Josh Black, and cornerback Garrett Williams.
Tucker, the second-year freshman, finished the regular season ranked fourth nationally with 1,496 yards, establishing an SU single-season record. He topped 100 yards rushing an SU-record nine times, scored 14 total touchdowns, and ranked sixth in the FBS in all-purpose yards per game (145.9) despite not returning a single kick.
Jones, the SU defensive captain, finished second in the ACC with 110 tackles, including a league-best 60 solo. He ranked second among ACC linebackers with 13 tackles for loss to go with four sacks.
Roscoe, who returned for a second year at SU following a transfer from FCS McNeese State, recorded 8 ½ sacks and 12 ½ tackles for loss to rank third and seventh in the ACC, respectively.
Chestnut led SU with three interceptions and along with his eight pass breakups, ranked second in the ACC for passes defended. Fellow cornerback Garrett Williams led the ACC with 10 pass breakups and led the SU secondary with 52 tackles despite missing a pair of games due to injury.
Bergeron and Servais were the only SU offensive linemen to start all 12 games. The sophomore Bergeron made all his starts at left tackle and the Orange led the ACC with four yards per carry running off his position.
Servais, meanwhile, concluded his sixth-year senior campaign with 60 straight career starts to end with the longest active FBS streak and the SU record for total and consecutive starts.
Black started every game for the SU defense as another super senior and logged 35 tackles, including six for loss, and contributed to a unit that ranked 22nd nationally in total defense (330 yards per game) for the Orange’s lowest total since 2010.
Pittsburgh led the ACC with 12 total selections, including wide receiver Jordan Addison and quarterback Kenny Pickett, who respectively finished second and third in voting behind Tucker for offensive players.
Florida State senior defensive end Jermaine Johnson II gained the most points in the balloting with 189.
