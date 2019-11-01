Syracuse University football coach Dino Babers said that he believes today’s game against Boston College will be decided by “elephants and hippos,” rather than playbook X’s and O’s.
The Orange (3-5 overall, 0-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) will host the Eagles (4-4, 2-3) in an ACC Atlantic Division game at noon today in the Carrier Dome for the 53rd matchup between longtime regional foes and former Big East combatants, scheduled to be televised on the ACC Network.
SU enters as a three-point favorite despite losing three straight games and still in search of its first victory against a power-five opponent while Boston College has dropped three of its past four, including a 59-7 loss to No. 2 Clemson last Saturday.
Each team expressed eagerness to rebound from those recent struggles in a matchup that is expected to take on the physical, hard-hitting tone that has largely defined the rivalry that first started in 1924. Boston College is coached by former SU offensive assistant Steve Addazio, who worked with the program from 1995-98.
“Every game I’ve played against them, the most physical team has won when you look at the score, look at the hitting that was going on, the most physical team always wins this game,” Babers said during his weekly press conference.
Boston College has leaned heavily on a powerful offensive front and junior running back A.J. Dillon, who ranks fourth nationally in rushing yards per game (130.5), second in total rushing attempts (197) and is one of five FBS players to surpass 1,000 rushing yards entering today’s games.
Dillon became the Eagles’ career rushing leader during a 76-yard performance last week and enters today’s game with a career mark of 3,741 yards on the ground, the fourth highest among active FBS backs.
Dillon’s usage has been especially vital over the past two games while the Eagles have adjusted to new quarterback Dennis Grosel, a sophomore that replaced starter Anthony Brown after the incumbent suffered a season-ending knee injury on Oct. 5.
Grosel helped guide the Eagles to a 45-24 win over North Carolina State on Oct. 19, but the Eagles have attempted less than 20 passes in each of his two starts while Dillon has handled a combined 53 carries during that span.
“They want to run the football, (Addazio) is an old O-line coach, and that’s how they decided they want to win football games and we need to line up, match their physicality and stop the run,” Babers added. “If we don’t do that, it will not be good. That’s the No. 1 thing, we know that and they know that, and they’re still going to come in here and run the football, so there’s no trickery, no trick or treat going on this weekend, everyone is going to know what’s going to happen.”
The much-maligned Orange offensive line will look to match strength on the other side while facing its most favorable matchup to date. The Eagles rank 126th in the nation in total defense (487.1 yards per game allowed) and have registered only eight sacks.
SU has permitted 42 sacks for a loss of 248 yards — both of which rank last in the country — but Babers believes that the unit displayed progress by paving the way for 192 net rushing yards in last Saturday’s 35-17 loss to Florida State, which is more than double its next best rushing effort in ACC play.
“It’s definitely a mentality that you have to come with and especially as an ‘O-line,’ it’s really important that we come and play with that hard-nosed attitude,” SU redshirt junior center Aaron Servais told the SU athletics site.
“We’re determined,” he added. “We’ve got some goals that we’re still trying to hit and that we’re still able to hit, so we’re definitely determined to get it going. ... From an ‘O-line,’ aspect, it’s just trusting your brothers and the guys next to you. We’re a tight-knit group up front and it comes down to knowing I have the back of the guy next to me as much as they have mine.”
The Orange needs to win three of its final four games to gain bowl eligibility and will receive a timely bye next week. SU will return to play consecutive road games — Nov. 16 at Duke and Nov. 23 at Louisville — before hosting Wake Forest to end the regular season Nov. 30. Game times have yet to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.