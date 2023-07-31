SYRACUSE — Syracuse football’s two offensive stars are on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award.
Quarterback Garrett Shrader and tight end Oronde Gadsden were among 85 players named Monday morning. SU and Florida State are the only ACC programs among 16 with multiple players placed on the list.
The Maxwell Award honors the nation’s top football player each year. Last year, University of Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams received the award.
Don McPherson is the only Orange player to have ever won following SU’s undefeated 1987 season.
Shrader made the award’s midseason watch list last year, joining running back Sean Tucker who had made the preseason list. Neither ended up being named semifinalists for the award.
Coming off an offseason elbow surgery he said fixed a chronic issue, Shrader is poised for what could be his strongest season with the Orange. He made improvements in his passing accuracy and efficiency last year, going from the bottom of the ACC in 2021 to the top half by the end of 2022, even with some struggles in the final games of the season.
Shrader is one of five active FBS quarterbacks to have amassed more than 500 passing and 1,5000 rushing yards in their career. He ranks in the top 10 all-time at Syracuse in several categories. He is second all-time in rushing TDs as a quarterback.
Gadsden has already been named a preseason All-American by Phil Steele. He had a breakout 2022 as then-offensive coordinator Robert Anae moved him to tight end, racking up 969 receiving yards and becoming the clear favorite target for Shrader.
Gadsden set Orange records for most receptions by a sophomore and most receptions by a tight end, along with most receiving yards by a tight end.
Other nominees from the ACC include Clemson’s Will Shipley, Duke’s Riley Leonard, Florida State’s Jordan Travis and North Carolina’s Drake Maye. There are nine players in total from the conference listed.
Semifinalists for the Maxwell Award will be announced Nov. 13, and the three finalists shortly after on Nov. 28. The winner will be announced during the College Football Awards Show on Dec. 7 on ESPN.
