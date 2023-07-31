Syracuse Orange quarterback Garrett Shrader (6). The Syracuse Orange take on Wagner at the JMA Wireless Dome Oct. 1, 2022. Dennis Nett | dnett syracuse.com

SYRACUSE — Syracuse football’s two offensive stars are on the preseason watch list for the Maxwell Award.

Quarterback Garrett Shrader and tight end Oronde Gadsden were among 85 players named Monday morning. SU and Florida State are the only ACC programs among 16 with multiple players placed on the list.

