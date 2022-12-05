Garrett Shrader has expressed his desire to stay out of the Atlantic Coast Conference football’s rapidly evolving quarterback carousel.
The Syracuse University junior stated his intentions to remain with the Orange for next season Monday during the team’s first media appearance since ending the regular season.
Shrader will be the starter under center when Syracuse (7-5 overall, 4-4 ACC) faces Minnesota (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) in the 12th annual Pinstripe Bowl at 2 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
“As of right now, absolutely, I plan on coming back next year,” Shrader said when asked of his 2023 plans. “I’ll finish my college career here, I’ll say that.”
Shrader’s commitment came on an eventful couple of days around the conference with six signal callers having moved on or reportedly set to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
The group includes former Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong, a graduate transfer with notable ties to SU offensive coordinator Robert Anae and Jason Beck.
The Orange offensive coaches came from the Cavaliers and guided Armstrong to a prolific 2021 campaign where he ranked fourth nationally in passing yards (4,449), 13th in passing touchdowns (31) and 16th in yards per attempt (8.9).
Other prominent ACC passers set to switch teams are Clemson’s DJ Uiagalelei, North Carolina State’s Devin Leary, and Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims.
Phil Jurkovec, formerly of Boston College, confirmed his transfer to Pittsburgh on Monday soon after incumbent Kedon Slovis announced his plans to leave the Panthers.
Shrader spoke more assured in his 2023 pledge when asked about the QB movement around the league.
“I think it’s interesting to look around and see all the different situations and scenarios to see what makes sense and all that stuff, but I’m happy where I’m at,” said Shrader, wrapping up his second season as the SU starter after transferring from Mississippi State.
“I definitely feel like this is the team and with the offense we have, we’re already building for next year,” he continued. “I kind of forget about the bowl game, I’m more excited about next year thinking how good we can be. We made a lot of strides this season but it’s going to be light years ahead next year.”
Shrader joined offensive lineman Chris Bleich as SU starters to confirm plans to return for the 2023 campaign.
Courtney Jackson publicized plans to transfer from SU over the past week and will join fellow receivers Anthony Queeley and Dom Foster in the portal this offseason.
Jackson offered the most production of the group as the leading receiver in 2021 with 37 catches for 389 yards and three touchdowns. He fell to fifth in the pecking order this year with 15 receptions for 201 yards and a score.
“The way things played out is we lost a lot of talented guys that just weren’t contributing as much as they felt they were capable of,” Shrader said. “Part of that is true, but we look at the production of our guys that should be back. ... Everything we’re doing is going to be built around those guys who do contribute and have the talent to make those plays.”
Shrader and linebacker Marlowe Wax were the two players available to speak Monday along with SU head coach Dino Babers, who was sporting a New York Yankees jersey at the podium as a nod to the upcoming bowl host.
Babers did not clarify the bowl status of NFL prospects such as running back Sean Tucker, offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron, and linebacker Mikel Jones, saying that some players are still mulling decisions to opt out without specifying.
Syracuse will begin its bowl preparation with on-field practices this week.
“I’ve had conversations with all the players,” Babers said. “I can’t tell you who’s going to (opt out) or who’s not going to do it because some of those guys are still thinking about things and they’ll have to talk to their people. I’ve got to wait and see until all those conversations are over.”
