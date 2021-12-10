College football
SYRACUSE — Syracuse University running back Sean Tucker was named a First Team All-American by the Football Writers Association of America on Friday.
The Orange second-year star also garnered First Team Walter Camp All-America status the night prior. The remaining three outlets that make up the NCAA consensus All-America squad — The Associated Press, Sporting News and American Football Coaches Association — will be released next week.
Tucker finished with 1,496 rushing yards to rank fourth nationally and seize the SU single-season mark. He averaged a combined 145.9 yards rushing and receiving to rank sixth nationally in all-purpose yards per game. He also garnered All-America honors from ESPN and The Athletic earlier and received the most votes of any offensive player as the All-ACC First Team running back.
