Syracuse University running back Sean Tucker received second team Midseason All-American recognition by The Athletic on Tuesday, while the publication selected cornerback Darian “Duce,” Chestnut as a Midseason Freshman All-American.
Tucker ranks second nationally with 948 rushing yards and an average of 167.4 all-purpose yards per game. He has averaged 6.1 yards on 155 carries and leads SU with 224 receiving yards.
The second-year freshman has topped 100 rushing yards in five straight games to match Curtis Brinkley’s SU record and is on pace to break Joe Morris’ single-season Orange rushing record of 1,372 yards.
Chestnut leads the team with two interceptions and four pass breakups while starting all seven games as a true freshman. He joined Markus Paul (1985) and Andre Cisco (2018) as the only true freshmen to start their season opener in the SU secondary.
