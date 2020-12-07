College football
SYRACUSE — Syracuse University freshman running back Sean Tucker earned Atlantic Coast Conference co-running back of the week Monday.
Tucker shared the honors with Notre Dame’s Kyren Williams after becoming the first back to rush for 100 yards against the Fighting Irish. The Owings Mills, Md., native ran the ball 24 times for 113 yards and a touchdown. He also caught two passes out of the backfield for 46 yards receiving.
It was the second time this season that Tucker won the award. He capped his rookie season with 626 rushing yards, the third-most of any freshman in Orange history behind Joe Morris and Delone Carter. SU finished the season with a 1-10 record.
