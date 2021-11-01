College football
SYRACUSE — Syracuse University running back Sean Tucker was named one of 15 national semifinalists for the Maxwell Award, presented annually to the most outstanding player in college football.
Tucker was also named the ACC RB of the Week on Monday, while teammate Courtney Jackson garnered ACC Specialist of the Week honors.
Tucker leads the FBS with 1,267 rushing yards and is 105 shy of tying Joe Morris (1979) for SU’s single-season record. He also leads the country in all-purpose yards per game (167.2). The winner will be announced Dec. 9.
Tucker was named the ACC RB of the Week for the third time in four weeks after gaining a career-high 207 yards on 27 carries in SU’s 21-6 win over Boston College last Saturday. Jackson received ACC weekly honors after scoring on a 64-yard punt return. SU (5-4 overall, 2-3 ACC) next plays at noon Nov. 13 at Louisville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.