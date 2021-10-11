Syracuse University second-year freshman Sean Tucker was named the Atlantic Coast Conference Running Back of the Week on Monday.
Tucker scored three times in SU’s 40-37 overtime loss to No. 19/20 Wake Forest on Saturday, including the game-tying 28-yard touchdown catch with 21 seconds left in regulation.
He finished with 153 rushing yards on 26 carries, surpassing 100 yards on the ground for the fourth straight and fifth time in six games overall. He needs one more 100-yard performance to match Curtis Brinkley (2008) for the longest streak in program history and will look to do so when SU hosts Clemson at 7 Friday night in the Carrier Dome.
Tucker ranks second nationally with 131.8 rushing yards per game, 791 total rush yards, and is the national leader with 165.83 all-purpose yards on average. He is on the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award Watch Lists.
n The Syracuse game at Virginia Tech scheduled for Oct. 23 will begin at 12:30 p.m. and air on a regional sports network, according to a league announcement Monday. The specific area TV info is still to be determined.
