Syracuse University running back Sean Tucker was named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Watch List on Friday.
The SU sophomore was one of 12 rushers and 52 players nominated to extend his string of preseason honors after rushing for an Orange-record 1,496 yards last season.
The All-ACC Preseason selection was previously named to the watch lists for the Maxwell Award and Doak Walker Award, presented the nation’s top overall player and best running back, respectively.
Syracuse will open training camp this week and is slated to kick off the upcoming season by hosting Louisville in an Atlantic Coast Conference game at 8 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the JMA Wireless Dome.
■ Syracuse linebacker Mikel Jones was named to the Bednarik Award Watch List on Monday. The honor is presented annually to the top defensive player in college football. Jones, who was previously nominated for the Bronco Nagurski Trophy and Butkus Award, tallied 110 tackles to rank second in the ACC last year as SU’s defensive captain.
