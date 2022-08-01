Tucker named to Camp Player of Year watch list

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker, left, leaps to avoid the tackle of Louisville linebacker Yasir Abdullahduring on Nov. 13 at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville, Ky. Jamie Rhodes/USA TODAY Sports

Syracuse University running back Sean Tucker was named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award Watch List on Friday.

The SU sophomore was one of 12 rushers and 52 players nominated to extend his string of preseason honors after rushing for an Orange-record 1,496 yards last season.

